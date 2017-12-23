David Wagner lauds "character" of Huddersfield Town players after draw at Southampton

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner was delighted with the resolve his players after the Terriers rescued a 1-1 draw at Southampton. Laurent Depoitre's 64th-minute equalizer cancelled out Charlie Austin's 24th-minute opener.

Wagner pleased with overall result, character of players

Following the point at St. Mary's, the German said “I had no doubts about the character of these players, but they showed it again today.” While he"was angry with the players at half-time because we have to score some of the chances we created", overall, he stated "i’m very pleased with today”.

He felt “we deserved at least one point out of this great football match. Both sides created some great opportunities” and that “a point away at Southampton is a good one, but at half-time I wanted more. At the end, it’s the least we deserved”.

German singles out Depoitre after leveller sends Huddersfield back to Yorkshire with point

According to Wagner, the Frenchman "is in very good form at the minute. He scores goals, creates for others and works his socks off for us” after Depoitre's third goal in as many games.

The gaffer also pointed out that he was “delighted for Tommy Smith that he got his first Premier League assist today" while also mentioning that "Joe Lolley did well in offensive moments too. We’ll use everybody in this very busy period”.

Controversy over Austin incident

After giving the Saints the lead, the former Burnley man was lucky to have remained on the pitch after kicking Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl in the face. Wagner said "the incident with Jonas Lossl and Austin looks ugly. Jonas had the ball very early”.

Another source of frustration for the German on an otherwise good day was that “we came into the game very strongly and created three or four chances that we have to score from. Then we concede from a set play.”

Overall,“we had great support here today, as is usual. It’s made me very excited for our game against Stoke City at the John Smith's Stadium on Boxing Day”, according to Wagner.