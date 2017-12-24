No complaints for Burnley boss Sean Dyche following defeat to 'class' Spurs

Burnley were swept aside as a resurgent Tottenham Hotspur won 0-3 thanks to a Harry Kane hat-trick.

Manager Sean Dyche recognised the class of the opposition, saying “they were the better side.

“They are top class and when you have Harry Kane as the figurehead of your team, he makes you even better,” Dyche added.

Kane fired home a seventh minute penalty to put Spurs ahead, after Dele Alli went down under minimal contact from Kevin Long.

Kane then added two more in the second half with a couple of excellent finishes past the in form Nick Pope, which took the England striker level with Alan Shearer for Premier League goals in a calendar year, with 36.

Dyche has stated before that he doesn’t want to see red cards for challenges, but admitted that Alli walked a tight line with his early lunge on Charlie Taylor.

“I’ve seen red cards for those because he’s out of control, that’s a really tough call.” Dyche said about the England International.

Jack Cork shared his manager’s praise of Spurs, saying “It was a tough night for us from the start, they pressed us and made it difficult for us.”

Burnley head to Old Trafford on Boxing Day and Cork hopes his team-mates can use past experiences to help them bounce back against Manchester United.

The Clarets lost to Manchester City earlier in the season by the same scoreline but managed to bounce back with a win in the following game, with Cork recognising this:

“We’ve just got to keep doing what we have been doing and not it let affect us.” The midfielder added.

Cork also spoke about the “feeling of disappointment” aroung Turf Moor saying “It shows how far we’ve come.”

Dyche followed Cork in saying “we have to look at the bigger picture tonight” as his side sit comfortable in seventh place, three points behind fourth place Liverpool.

Despite the club being at their highest league position at Christmas since 1973, Dyche is remaining calm, saying “We know we are maturing as a side and we are moving forwards. Everyone has been trying to get me to talk about Europe in the past week but come on!”

“There’s a good connection between all parts of the club, but that doesn’t stop you thinking that’s a tough day at the office today!”

Burnley travel to Manchester United on Boxing Day, hoping to repeat or even improve on last year’s 0-0 draw with Jose Mourinho’s men.