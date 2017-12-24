Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru stretchered off during Anderlecht win

Everton loanee forward Henry Onyekuru was stretched off during Anderlecht’s 1-0 win over KAS Eupen on Saturday evening with an apparent knee injury.

The Nigerian forward, who signed for the Blues over the summer, had been rumoured to be heading to Merseyside during the January transfer window but looks as if he will miss the rest of the season.

He was stretched off with ten minutes to play on Saturday evening against his former club with what is believed to be a torn medial ligament, ruling him out for the rest of Anderlecht’s Jupiler Pro League campaign and quite likely the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Onyekuru has managed to earn himself a spot in recent Nigeria squads for a number of their recent friendlies - starting with a game against Togo in June.

He made his competitive debut for the Super Eagles during their 2018 World Cup qualifying tie against Algeria in November.

After a second season of good form in the Jupiler Pro League, the 20-year-old had been expected to earn a place in Gernot Rohr’s World Cup squad.

Recent criticism

The 20-year-old has scored nine goals this season playing as a winger but has come under criticism in recent weeks from his boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck for a lack of movement when playing as a lone striker.

“He does not move, he just moves to the left and he always lets himself down,” said the Anderlecht boss after his sides 5-0 defeat to runaway league leaders Club Brugge.

With the Purple & White sitting third in the league, Vanhaezebrouck has been looking to kick on and try and chase down current leaders after pointing plenty of blame toward his sides top goal scorer.

Anderlecht will now be without their top goal scorer for the rest of the season as they sit 13 points behind the leaders after 20 games played.