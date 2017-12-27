Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain aiming to improve end product despite Swansea strike

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believes his end product can improve despite scoring his third Liverpool goal in their 5-0 hammering of Swansea City.

The former Arsenal midfielder has produced his joint-best season in front of goal in the league after his first 22 Liverpool appearances, a tally highly likely to increase between now and May.

He has only ever managed just two goals in a Premier League season, with six in all competitions last year his best ever total come the end of the season.

But the 24-year-old's controlled touch and volley into the far corner for the Reds' fifth goal of a Boxing Day thrashing of the relegation-threatened Swans was his third for the Merseyside club following goals against West Ham United and NK Maribor.

Englishman keen to keep improving

Speaking afterwards, Oxlade-Chamberlain praised Liverpool for winning the game and for getting “the three points” but admitted: “I've got to say, I was a bit disappointed with myself today.”

The England international – making his sixth Premier League start – declared himself happy to “get the goal” and explained that he “just tried to work hard through the 90 minutes.”

“When the chance came at the end I was happy to put that away. That made it a bit better, but I just want more out of myself and there were a few moments when I could have done better with my end product,” he acknowledged.

Oxlade-Chamberlain noted that Liverpool “train every day” on attacking scenarios and said that when they “get into certain situations” and “try hard to get into those positions” which “don’t come too often” in the English top-flight, insisting “when you get into those areas you want to do better.”

The Reds' summer signing felt that “there were a few times” against the managerless Swans where he “could have done better for sure”, but reflecting on a 5-0 win said that he is “really happy” with the result.

He added: “I just want to keep pushing on and pushing myself to do better. That's why I'm not too happy.”

The No.21 revealed that “scoring goals” is “important” to him personally and particularly “if that helps the team to win” then they “need that”, admitting his late strike against Swansea “wasn’t so crucial” because they “had a good lead.”

“But I need to keep doing that, keep getting into goalscoring opportunities and keep putting them away,” noted Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Oxlade-Chamberlain finding fine form

The midfielder, who has most often played as one of a central three but has also featured out wide sporadically, will surely be playing himself back into England manager Gareth Southgate’s mind with his recent displays.

After a testing start to life on Merseyside, Oxlade-Chamberlain has produced some commanding displays in recent weeks and has begun to start more games under Klopp.

The highlights of his performances have undoubtedly been his bursts forward, a memorable example one move that encompassed a sublime sliding tackle, driving run into the final third and a shot off the post at Bournemouth last week.

But his general all-round play, his passing and defensive contributions, have earmarked Oxlade-Chamberlain as one of Liverpool's best performers across the past few weeks – and he will be hoping that can continue as he looks to realise his potential for club and country.