Chris Löwe criticises Huddersfield Town's busy fixture schedule

Huddersfield Town left back Chris Löwe is bemoaning the lack of rest the Terriers are getting during the busy holiday season.

Huddersfield will play Burnley and Leicester City on the 30th of the month and New Year's Day respectively to complete a run of six games in 20 days.

Löwe feels two days rest in between games is "not enough"

The defender feels the schedule should be adjusted to give players more rest in between games, saying "To only have two days’ rest in between two very important Premier League games is simply not enough.

"You can't expect to have a proper Premier League game on Monday because of this, of course we will try our best but I don't think fans can expect the highest quality of game simply because we haven't had proper recovery time".



Left back calls Burnley "tough", Leicester "a challenge"

With the Terriers concluding their holiday games against the Clarets and Foxes, Löwe stated "They will be very tough, Burnley have drawn with Manchester United that shows you how good a team they are" while "Leicester are on a good run so to go there will be a challenge."

Speaking to players' conditioning, he said "It is difficult on the legs because whilst I have now got used to the Saturday/Tuesday scenario of British football, to have a game on the Monday too is a bit strange."

Löwe talks about Boxing Day draw with Potters

The last outing for Huddersfield was a 1-1 draw at home to Stoke City. Löwe said "I thought we played well, we scored a great goal and we should have had more. In the end though it was probably a fair result".

He felt"we played some good stuff in the final third, but we just couldn't get that second goal with our shots not being good enough. We have to accept that we won't score that many goals in the Premier League so our finishing must be a lot better".

Speaking on the mood of the team on the result, he claimed that"we are disappointed because we know we could have won it, it's another point on the board to help us stay up so we can't really complain that much".

With the Terriers in 11th place on 23 points, the German knows "We have to pick up as many points as possible and try to get points wherever we can get them so a draw isn't the worst thing in the world. Every point we get means that we can move closer to our points total target."