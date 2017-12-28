Report: Huddersfield Town pondering move for AS Monaco defender Almamy Touré

With the January transfer window due to open in a few days time, clubs have already stated their interest in some players.

Liverpool have already had a confirmed the £75 million signing of centre-back Virgil Van Dyke from Southampton.

And now, Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is looking to strengthen the club in this window and defensive reinforcements are one of the priorities.

Having one of the worst defensive records in the Premier League, the Terriers need to improve defensively to stay competitive in the top flight.

Currently 11th in the Premier League and nicely-placed above the relegation zone, Wagner and the team will want to ensure survival and one of the best ways to do this is to become better at the back.

Club record bid for Almamy Touré

According to HITC Sport, sources close to the club have informed them that the Terriers have made a bid for the AS Monaco defender Almamy Touré.

The 21-year-old Malian has come through the ranks with Monaco and helped the club with winning Ligue 1 last season.

Although having made 65 appearances since debuting in 2015, Touré has found first-team chances very limited this campaign.

The bid is thought to be in the region of £12.4 million, which would be a club record for the Terriers.

Although Monaco may not wish to let the 21-year-old go in the transfer window, the fact they are no longer in the Champions League following a disastrous campaign and with the first team placing hard to come by, it would seem difficult for AS Monaco to keep the defender with them.

A move to the Premier League to play in the best league in the world, is what every prospective footballer wants, and with guaranteed first-team starts due to the way Wagner rotates his players, will be a very very tempting offer for Toure.

Generally nothing will be confirmed until both clubs have agreed and medicals have taken place. Further news will appear once the window opens - will Monaco accept or reject the offer from the Terriers?