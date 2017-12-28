Swansea City appoint Carlos Carvalhal as new manager

Swansea City have appointed former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal as the club’s new manager on an initial deal until the end of the season.

There is an option for an extension to the 51-year-old’s contract, who departed the Owls on Christmas Eve.

Carvalhal agreed the deal late Wednesday night, travelled to South Wales overnight and has taken training on Thursday.

No details of other backroom staff changes have been made public yet, but as several of Paul Clement’s staff also left with him, it is thought that Carvalhal will be able to bring in his assistants on a similar short-term deal.

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said: “We are very pleased with the appointment.

“We felt we needed to get the managerial situation resolved as soon as possible and while the timing is not always perfect,” the under-fire chairman said, “we can look forward to the second half of the campaign with renewed optimism.

“Carlos’ time at Sheffield Wednesday, which included securing two consecutive play-off places, highlighted that he has great character and personality to lead the squad and the football club, which is vital at such a crucial time.

“He has built up a lot of experience over the years which will ensure the team is structured and organised.

“He is driven and ambitious and while he has a big challenge ahead of him, I know he will tackle it without fear.”

Who is Carvalhal?

The Poruguese manager arrives in SA1 with a wealth of experience across several countries before he took his talents to Sheffield Wednesday in 2015.

Apart from a spell in Greece, Carvalhal spent over 10 years as a manager in Portugal including spells at Sporting CP, Braga and Belenenses before moving to Turkey.

His most prolific spell in Portugal was with Vitoria, where he guided the minnows to a sixth-placed finish, a spot in the UEFA Cup and won the Portuguese League Cup.

Carvalhal also had a spell in Turkey with Besiktas before moving to the Championship, where he guided Sheffield Wednesday to back-to-back play-off finishes but was unable to get them to the Premier League.

Last season, Wednesday lost to Huddersfield Town on penalties as the Terriers won promotion.

Carvalhal was unable to repeat his previous successes, as he left the club by mutual consent on Christmas Eve with the side lingering in the bottom half of the table.

Carvalhal's first game in charge of the Swans will be away to Watford on Saturday.