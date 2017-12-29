Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Second place Robins hope to make up ground on league leaders

Second placed Bristol City welcome the table toppers Wolverhampton Wanderers to Ashton Gate in the game of the weekend in the Championship.

The hosts come into the game unbeaten in their last seven league games, having won six, and off the back of a memorable win over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. Their last league game saw them overcome Reading 2-0.

As for the visitors, they head into Saturday's game unbeaten in their last ten, winning eight and drawing two. Last time out they picked up a point in a hard fought 2-2 draw with Millwall at The Den.

Head to head

Nobody could have foreseen that this game would be first versus second when these two sides clashed earlier on in the season, despite it being a fantastic game.

Both sides claimed a point as they drew 3-3 at Molineux in early September. The result saw Wolves drop to fourth, while Bristol City fell to twelfth.

Léo Bonatini gave Wolves the lead just before the half-hour mark, before Aden Flint levelled things up just before half-time. Diogo Jota then put the home side back in the lead but a Famara Diedhiou penalty just minutes later made it 2-2.

A late Bobby Reid goal looked like it would give Bristol City a 3-2 victory, despite all the Wolves pressure when the scores were level, but Danny Batth rose highest to head home an equaliser five minutes from time.

Games between the two sides usually provide plenty of goals, there have been 15 goals in the last three games. Last season Wolves emerged 3-2 victors at Molineux while Bristol City claimed all three points with a 3-1 win at Ashton Gate later on in the season.

This is perhaps the reason why this game was chosen to be shown on Sky. It's a big game and should be a cracker.

Team news

Bristol City will give late fitness checks to both Jamie Paterson and Nathan Baker after both picked up hamstring injuries in Boxing Day's victory over Reading. Milan Djuric, Famara Diedhiou, Gary O'Neil, Eros Pisano and Callum O'Dowda all remain sidelined.

Wolves have confirmed that both Willy Boly and Ivan Cavaleiro are fit for the game, having both picked up knocks against Millwall.