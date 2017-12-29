Photo: VAVEL.

Ipswich Town vs Derby County Preview: Town look to get back to winning ways on home soil

Ipswich go into the game with a mounting injury list but hopeful of turning their form around against high-flying Derby

Ashley Colbourn

Ipswich Town face Derby County at Portman Road in the Championship this weekend, knowing that a positive result could see their playoff push back on track. 

The Tractor Boys go into the game on the back of a goalless draw against QPR on Boxing Day, in which Teddy Bishop suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

With 24 games gone, Town sit 10th in the Championship table with 36 points, five points behind Sheffield United in sixth. 

Derby are one of the division's form teams, having gone on a four-match winning run before earning a point against Hull City last time out. 

Rams striker David Nugent will be looking to improve his fine goalscoring record against Mick McCarthy's men, having scored 13 goals in his last 13 league starts against them. 

Notably, Ipswich were the last team to score against Derby, having beaten them 1-0 at the IPro stadium at the end of November. The Whites have since gone five games without conceding. 

Team News

Ipswich have a number of midfield injuries, with Teddy Bishop joining Cole Skuse, Tom Adeyemi, Emyr Huws and Tristan Nydam on the sidelines. 

Flynn Downes has trained this week and is in contention, although the game comes too soon for Luke Hyam

Derby manager Gary Rowett should be able to call on former Town loanee Tom Lawrence, who has recovered from an ankle knock at Hull. 

Former Norwich City midfielder Bradley Johnson, who also fell heavily at the KCOM stadium, misses out. 

Pre-match chat

Ipswich captain Luke Chambers told the local press that his side are "still full of confidence" and are "confident that we can still achieve something this season and we'll continue to push for that". 

Gary Rowett spoke to the club website about the game, saying that "Ipswich is a tough place to go, their home form is very good" before adding "they can put you under pressure if you don't play with energy", admitting that his side "will make changes but I'm not sure how many".

The last time they met

As previously mentioned, the two sides played at the IPro stadium just over a month ago, and the Blues came out on top thanks to a Callum Conolly goal to nil. 

