Photo: Wikimedia

Manchester City FC

Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City to the power of Wilfried Zaha ahead of Palace test

Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City to the power of Wilfried Zaha ahead of Palace test

The Catalan coach has warned to the danger that Crystal Palace's "four amazing strikers" can have ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park.

Danial_Kennedy
Danial Kennedy

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City to the danger that Crystal Palace's "four amazing strikers" especially that of Wilfried Zaha, as The Citizens look to match a European record in Sunday's lunchtime clash. 

When he is not on the pitch, they could not win 

Selhurst Park will have played host to two of the Premier League's in-form sides in the recent weeks and months, with The Citizens storming away with the Premier League title heading into the next round of fixtures with a 15-point gap over nearest rivals Manchester United. 

They head into the clash looking to match the European record of 19 consecutive league wins held by Guardiola's Bayern Munich, but face a tough test in The Eagles whose ship has been steadied since the arrival of Roy Hodgson. 

The Eagles' eight-game unbeaten record came to an end midweek with the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal, but in the final clash of 2017 Guardiola has warned about the dangers the likes of Zaha can bring. 

"What counts is what we have to do against Crystal Palace and the four amazing strikers they have," Guardiola cautiously stated in his pre-match press conference. "They can all create big chances and be prepared for what Zaha can do."

"When Zaha was not on the pitch Crystal Palace could not win," the coach stated on the Ivory Coast international's influence. "From the first nine games they had zero points when Zaha was not there (injured)." 

"[From] the moment he came back the team changed and he is a guy who can turn the game," the Catalan proclaimed. "He won a lot of points [for Palace] himself. Selhurst Park is a complicated stadium to go to - that is what I have been concerned about." 

"Sooner or later we are going to drop points," Guardiola added. "And then we will see how we react in that moment."

 

Cannot imagine our situation without him 

There has been many standout performers for City throughout the last few months with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sané and David Silva taking many of the plaudits, but as good as their attack has been their defence has been even better conceding only 12 goals thus far. 

That has come despite some significant injuries in the backline with John Stones' long-term injury and Vincent Kompany's lack of consistent fitness, this has seen a step up in performances from Nicolás Otamendi and Guardiola praised the "superman" efforts of the Argentine defender 

“We have a superman in the team,” he said on the Argentine. “Otamendi helped us absolutely. If I would like to point to a player who deserves respect for what we have done so far this season, it is Otamendi." 

“Always fighting. He is a huge competitor and one of the best I have seen in my life," the coach stated to the gathered press. "So important. Without him, it would have been impossible.” 

“Being a central defender in our team is not easy,” the boss stated. "They have to do more than just defending. It is so demanding. This kind of thing can only happen when you are brave and have courage." 

“People thought we couldn’t do these things," Guardiola concluded. "Nico is reading the situations. Where to pass the ball, when to play it and I am really impressed." 

VAVEL Logo

Manchester City FC News

World Cup exclusion has damaged Sané’s confidence

a month ago

Wolves 1-1 Manchester City: Controversial opener sees Citizens drop first points of the new season

a month ago

Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town: Citizens stroll to big win over hopeless Terriers

a month ago

Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield analysis: Guardiola's appreciation of the ball makes City a joy to watch

a month ago

Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: Citizens continue as they left off, and as they mean to go on

2 months ago

Sterling and Bernardo Silva goals ensure City start from were they left off last season

2 months ago

Manchester City 2018/19 Season Preview: Guardiola aims to re-win rather than retain

2 months ago

City checklist full of ticks after comfortable Community Shield win

2 months ago

Aguero's double ensures City start the season with more silverware in the Community Shield

2 months ago

Bayern Munich 2-3 Manchester City: Bernardo Silva seals City's comeback victory

2 months ago

Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City: Mane penalty the difference as Reds down Citizens

2 months ago