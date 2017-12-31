Brighton's 2017 Review: Promotion and stability

A historic year for Brighton, who were promoted back into English football's top flight, where they're more than holding their own.

Amazing results, then solid results

The Seagulls have done well in term of results this year. They finished last season strongly and only lost out on The Championship title by goal by a point after failing to pick up three points on the final day on the season away at Aston Villa​.

They have started the Premier League season well as they have lost narrowly to sides above them, bar a harrowing home defeat to Liverpool.

They have also picked up some good wins against sides like Watford, West Ham, Newcastle, Swansea and West Bromwich Albion.

Best Players

Matthew Ryan, Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk have all been solid at the back, defensive resilience being what Brighton have built their success on

Davy Propper has been a brilliant addition to the midfield. He makes so many interceptions and tackles yet has an eye for a pass or shot, proving to be a very good all round midfielder.

Pascal Gross has also stood out with him being a steal for a few million pounds over the summer, he has already scored been involved in a great majority of Brighton goals, adding a creative spark to the team.

Most disappointing player, Knockaert?

Anthony Knockaert has not been a sniff of the player that terrorised Championship defenders. He ended last season strongly scoring vital goals which helped The Seagulls to promotion, but has failed to light up the Premier League this season.

Best moment of the year: Promotion!

The first Premier League wins were of course majestic moments for Brighton, but it has to be promotion.

Beating Wigan Athletic 2-0 almost had them there, before Huddersfield's failure to beat Derby County meant that the Premier League was coming.

Worst moment of the year: Liverpool at home

Brighton may be outclassed on occasion in the Premier League but very rarely will they be hammered, with the defensive stability Hughton has brought.

Therefore, the 5-1 home loss to Liverpool was a disappointing one. Klopp's free-scoring Reds were expected to win anyway, but the way the hosts capitulated towards the end of the game wasn't something you normally associate with them.

What to expect in 2018?

Brighton will be looking to avoid relegation. Based on how well they have started the season so far they may well be looking for a top half finish in the Premier League which would be amazing, a finish that very few predicted.