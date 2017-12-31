Hodgson: "Palace will recover from injury issues"

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed that he won’t break the bank in the January transfer window despite a lack of defensive options.

Club captain Scott Dann was injured following Palace's incredible 0-0 draw at home to run-away Premier League leaders Manchester City as well as Jason Puncheon, with both players going off in a stretcher.

“We will recover from this”

Although Martin Kelly put in a solid performance after replacing Dann, Palace are now down to the bare bones at the back.

Hodgson said: “We already have [Mamadou] Sakho and [Joel] Ward injured. With Dann and Puncheon injured we have really stretched our resources, but we have seen players who don’t get into the team much get given a chance and take it. [Patrick] Van Aanholt is one of those players, and he was impressive today. We will recover from this.”

Palace next face Southampton in two days time, and Hodgson is confident that the performance today will carry on into the next game against a relegation rival.

Hodgson said: “We will have two players back in time for that game, and I am confident we can get a result against a side that is struggling in the new year."

A dramatic encounter

As well as ending City’s record breaking winning streak, Palace came inches away from winning the contest as the hosts were awarded a penalty in the dying moments of the game after Wilfried Zaha was brought down in the area by Raheem Sterling.

Confident spot-taker Luka Milivojević stepped up to the spot to take the vital penalty, but his effort was poor and easily saved by Ederson. The resulting counter attack saw Kevin De Bruyne get violently taken out by Puncheon, resulting in both players being stretchered off.

Earlier in the game, as well as Dann, City striker Gabriel Jesus was forced off with a knee injury that had been visibly bothering him for most of the early stages of the first half.