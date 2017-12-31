Leicester must keep positive attitude going into Huddersfield clash insists Claude Puel

Claude Puel says Leicester City must maintain their positive attitude as they prepare for a second game in just two days, facing Huddersfield Town on New Year's Day.

The Foxes suffered defeat to Liverpool on Saturday afternoon despite Jamie Vardy giving the visitors an early breakthrough at Anfield.

Their defence eventually succumbed to a Mohamed Salah brace in the second half as they squandered a lead for their third successive Premier League outing.

But there is little time to dwell on the disappointment of failing to win with another game inside just 48 hours as an eighth-placed Leicester side look to get back to winning ways.

Puel made four changes to his side to face Liverpool, one enforced due to left-back Ben Chilwell's illness, and will likely be forced to rotate again for Monday's match.

Puel looking to see Leicester "build new momentum"

Assessing the shape of his squad in the aftermath of the defeat on Merseyside, Puel said: "We will see tomorrow [Sunday] in the training session and on the day of the game on Monday because we needed to adapt to this situation in a busy period for us.

"We will see for example we lost Chilwell at the last moment, he told us he was ill. I don't know if he can come back for the next game.

"We needed to adapt and all the squad are ready for this crucial game for us. They will need to build new momentum.

"We have players like Matty James who came back in the team also. There's competition between all the players of course."

On whether Robert Huth could be involved having stepped up his recovery from a lengthy ankle injury in recent weeks, Puel said: "I don't know exactly, we will see, but he's a player who didn't play since six months."

"Foxes must continue hard work"

Leicester are without a win in any of their last five matches in all competitions and have suffered three defeats in their last four Premier League games.

And the French manager acknowledges the importance of their visit of Huddersfield to the King Power Stadium.

Leicester earned a point away at the Terriers earlier this point despite being outplayed but will hope to have the upper hand when the two teams meet again in the East Midlands.

"It's not a good period for the results of course," admitted Puel. "But perhaps just against Crystal Palace it was not enough in our play and in our togetherness and quality. But all the other games, we gave our best.

"We played in a short time against Manchester City in the cup, 120 minutes, and took them to penalties. We managed to show unity and then played Liverpool, it is difficult in a short time to play these teams.

"Sometimes there is a possibility to come back with a good result and it's the same feeling for this game. Of course we played a great team [Liverpool] but we had the feeling to come back with a good result because of our fantastic spirit, good attitude and we were leading on the game.

"There's just frustration because with a little more quality and control of the game, perhaps we can come back with a result. But we need to continue this hard work.

"It's a long process and there's a short time between our games and we are the first team in this situation to play in a short time this many games but we need to adapt, to keep our positive attitude.

"It is positive to try and beat this team this afternoon and the feeling is disappointment but it's a good feeling because we had the possibility to come back and say 'that was a good result.'

"After the second goal, we had some half-chances to try to come back in this game until the end, like against City. This is important to keep this attitude. The game at home against Huddersfield will be crucial for us."