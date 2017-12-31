Jürgen Klopp: Liverpool's very important trip to Burnley will be a difficult test

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says they will be braced for a "difficult" test when his side travel to Burnley on New Year's Day.

The Reds came from behind to beat Leicester City on Saturday evening courtesy of a Mohamed Salah brace as he took his total for 23 in all competitions and 17 in the Premier League.

But they travel to face the over-achieving Clarets just 48 hours after and Klopp knows his side will face a physical battle.

Goalscorer Salah limped off late on against the Foxes and is unlikely to feature while a whole host of changes can be expected with the German boss having rotated heavily over the festive period.

Reds boss unsure of Burnley line-up

On how he will set up, he admitted on Saturday evening: "I have no idea. To be honest after the game I go immediately to the press and do what I have to do.

"Then after the press conference, the medical department tells me who is available for the next training, who can train the next day. This time, we don't train tomorrow [on Sunday], we have recovery.

"They will tell me who is available for playing again and that is all I have to know and then I make the line up. That's how it is.

"That, for me, is the most strange situation now at the third time. Everybody is like 'wow, how will you do that?' but everybody's so excited to see how we run two days after we play already that nobody talks about it.

"If I say it then it means 'yeah but you knew it before.' Right, but if you feel it, it's quite different to when you know it. That's how it is. I have no problem with that. We go there to Burnley and the good thing is that they had to play today as well.

"I don't think that they got the point without running so that's then fair play. It's not the best thing to do I think but it's absolutely okay and we will be ready because we have to be ready.

"It's not a friendly game for us, it's a very important game for us. It's three points to get against a very strong side in a good moment in the league. They're really good, organised. It's quite difficult.

"You've seen in the last few games, Tottenham was early 1-0 up, that changed the whole game. Apparently there was space all over the pitch. Obviously, the other teams, like Manchester [United], they are 2-0 up and you have no space for anything and you run against a wall. It will be quite interesting. How I said, we will be ready."

Dyche doing a "really outstanding" job

Klopp was full of praise for Burnley boss Sean Dyche with his side ending 2017 in an impressive seventh place despite working on a far smaller budget than the other clubs occupying the top half spots.

The Lancashire side have established themselves as an immensely difficult team to beat, conceding just 17 goals in 21 games - the fourth-best defensive record in the division behind only the top three.

On Dyche's achievements, Klopp commended: "Fantastic, really outstanding. I know how difficult it is to swim with the big fishes in the league and obviously they're swimming quite well.

"It's just a nice story again. Obviously each year creates another story and this year is Burnley's story.

"My friend Dave said to compare with what Pep is doing at Manchester City, that's an outstanding season and Burnley is doing exactly the same with completely different circumstances.

"I really respect that and appreciate that, but that's it. They can win all the games in the season apart from the ones against us."