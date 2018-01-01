Brighton players rated in draw against Bournemouth

Brighton ended up rueing their missed chances as they could only manage a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth.

Anthony Knockaert put Albion ahead in the fifth minute when he tapped home, Jose Izquierdo's squared pass. Steve Cook then equalised after his looped header from a corner went in off the underside of the bar. In the second half The Seagulls regained the lead in the 47th minute, when Izquierdo got in behind the Bournemouth defence and squared the ball to former Cherries striker Glenn Murray to tap into an empty net.

Bournemouth came back again after Brighton failed to clear a corner and the ball pinballed around before it hit Callum Wilson's left boot and dribbled into the bottom right corner.

Below is how Brighton's squad were rated:

Matthew Ryan,7:

Albion's keeper had a great afternoon. He made some a few great saves to thwart Bournemouth. Unfortunately, he could not do anything to stop either of Bournemouth's goals.

Ezequiel Schelotto, 7:

The Italian full-back had a good game. In the first half he seemed a bit jittery. Once he calmed down he did really well making some great runs up the right wing to overlap Knockaert. He also, made some good tackles and defensive headers.

Shane Duffy,6:

The centre half wasn't his usual commanding self in the air. From a lot of the corners Steve Cook got up above him and this led to Bournemouth equalising the first time round in the 31st minute. He did however throw himself in front of a number of chances to deny Bournemouth more chances. He also played a great ball in the build up to first goal.

Lewis Dunk, 7:

The English centre half had a great afternoon he made some great tackles and blocks to stop Bournemouth attacks. He also played a couple of cross field balls to Knockaert on the right wing.

Marcus Suttner, 7:

​​Suttner put in another solid performance at left back. He made a good pass to play in Izquierdo for the first goal. He also, made some great tackles and interceptions and got up and down the flank well throughout the game.

Anthony Knockaert, 8:

More like it from the Frenchman. He gave Albion the lead in the fifth minute with a tap into the empty net. He then continued to terrorise the Bournemouth defence and had another chance in the second half when he picked up the ball 25 yards out but put it straight at Asmir Begovic.

​​Dale Stephens, 7:

The midfielder really put himself about in the midfield as him and Davy Propper continue their midfield partnership. He made a number of tackles and interceptions to keep thwarting the Bournemouth side.

Davy Propper, 7:

Another solid performance from the Dutch midfielder. He made some great interception, passes and tackles and has formed a great partnership in the central midfield with Stephens.

Jose Izquierdo, 9:

A really brilliant performance and did everything but score. He set up Knockaert to open the scoring. He then put a chance wide of the post just after the first goal when he cut inside and flashed an effort just past the right post. He then was denied a goal at the end of the first half by Begovic after making a great run into the box. He then set up Murray in the second half to make it 2-1.

He then made the run of the game after winning the ball just outside his box, he ran 85 yards but was again denied by Begovic. He also, did some great defensive work and thoroughly deserved a goal but just could not get it.

Pascal Gross, 7:

Another good performance from the German playmaker. He made a great pass in behind the Bournemouth defence to Izquierdo for the second goal. He also set up Izquierdo for a chance at the end of the first half.

Glenn Murray,7:

A tough afternoon for the lone man up top. He had a real tough battle against Cook all game. He added his sixth goal of the season in the second half after tapping into an empty net from Izquierdo's pass.

Substitutes:

Bruno, N/A:

The Captain replaced Schelotto in the 76th minute. He did not have an awful lot of time on the pitch though.

Izzy Brown, N/A:

The winger came on for Gross in the 87th minute, but had very little time to do anything.