Cardiff City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford Preview: League leaders look to continue to set the pace at the top

Wolves welcome an in-form Brentford side to Molineux on Tuesday evening.

callum-doughty
Callum Doughty

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship as they host Brentford on Tuesday.

They head into the game on the back of an impressive 2-1 win over Bristol City on Saturday. Despite playing most of the game with ten men, they came from behind to win the game, courtesy of a stoppage time Ryan Bennett header.

Brentford also come into the game in some good form, having won their last three games. Last time out they overcame Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at Griffin Park, a result which left them tenth in the table, just four points outside the play-off places.

Head to head

The last time these two sides met was earlier on in the season. A 0-0 draw at Griffin Park offered little in term of chances. 

A goal-less game between the two teams is a rarity, something that stretches back to when they were both in League One. The first meeting between Wolves and Brentford for 20 years finished 0-0, but since then there's been a flurry of goals in the fixture.

Last season Wolves did the double over The Bees, winning 3-1 at Molineux in September before completing the set with a 2-1 win at Griffin Park in March, a result that helped cement Wolves' Championship status for another season.

The two clubs have almost mirrored each other in the last few years. They were both promoted from League One together, Wolves finishing first and Brentford just behind in second. 

On their return to the Championship, they challenged together for the play-offs, Brentford managed to secure a play-off place, Wolves finished just outside the play-off places on goal difference. 

Since then, they have both failed to progress and have had a couple of frustrating seasons languishing in mid-table. With Wolves flying high this season, The Bees will be hoping they can keep up their form and force their way into the play-off spots once again.

Team news

Wolves again have a near perfect squad to choose from. The only absentee is Danny Batth, who misses the game through suspension after he was sent off on Saturday.

Brentford will be without defender Henrik Dalsgaard as he misses out through injury. Alan Judge may be available for selection after overcoming a broken leg which has seen him miss almost two years out. 

