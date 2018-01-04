Carlisle vs Sheffield Wednesday Preview: Ex-blade looking to ruffle Owls’ feathers

Keith Curle is looking to upset the odds and defeat Championship side Sheffield Wednesday to progress to the FA Cup 4th round.

The ex-Sheffield United defender's side beat Oldham and Gillingham to set up this tie, which has an added incentive for Wednesday who have lost back-to-back games without scoring a goal.

Caretaker Manager Lee Bullen is hoping to steady the ship whilst the club look for a new manager.

Team News

Wednesday are still without several key players including Gary Hooper, Barry Bannan, Keiren Westwood, Tom Lees and Kieran Lee.

Jack Hunt returned from injury on Monday, but is now back on the injury list.

George Boyd should be back into the squad following a lengthy shoulder injury.

Carlisle have no new injury concerns ahead of this FA Cup tie.

Head-to-Head

Overall between the two sides, Wednesday have won on 10 occasions, Carlisle have won eight times and nine matches have been drawn.

These two sides last met in April 2012. The Owls won 2-1. A Michail Antonio last minute winner helped Wednesday in their eventual promotion to the Championship.

Carlisle were the victors in the two sides previous meeting at Brunton Park. Also during the 2011/12 season, the Cumbrians won 3-2 with goals from Lee Miller, Rory Loy and Liam Noble.

Possible starting line-ups

Bullen wants to build momentum before next weeks Steel City derby and will name a strong team who he thinks is “more than capable of achieving a result.”

With the lengthy injury list, expect a few youngsters such as Ash Baker and Matt Penney to be involved. Glenn Loovens should start despite only managing 45 minutes on New Year’s Day. Atdhe Nuhiu is in line to start as he is only one of three fit first team strikers.

Carlisle will put out their strongest side and Curle knows Carlisle are “a match for anyone” and have “nothing to fear from teams in higher divisions.” Two wins a two draws over the Christmas period leaves them in 13th, eight points off the play-offs.