Arsenal confirm signing of Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos

Arsenal have confirmed their first signing of January by adding 20-year-old Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos to their club.

Mavropanos arrives for a reported £1.8m, joining from Greek Super League club PAS Giannina.

What do we know about him?

Arsenal's new centre half stands at 6ft 4 and because of that is renowned for his prowess in the air, something the Gunners have arguably been lacking among their back line.

The young defender started his career with Apollon Smyrni before being snapped up by Giannina in January 2016. He didn't make his debut for the club until November of that year, featuring in a Greek Cup match as he helped his side to a 1-0 win.

It took until April 2017 for Mavropanos to make his league debut as he became an integral part of Giannina's defence in the 2017/18 season before his arrival in North London.

Mavropanos made 20 appearances in all competitions for Giannina, scoring three times.

Potential loan move

Arsene Wenger has revealed that the plan for Mavropanos is for him to go and gain first team experience out on loan before he is ready to play for Arsenal, with a potential destination being Germany.

Werder Bremen are one of the reported destinations for the Gunners' new signing but Wenger seems quite open to where he ends up.

Upon the deal being completed Wenger stated: "The plan is that he goes out on loan to play somewhere. It can be a German club - I’d prefer him to play at the top level and gain experience.”

The reason for this is simple according to Wenger, who after the club's 2-2 draw with Chelsea said: "He’s not ready to play for us."

Mislintat's first discovery

It's been claimed that Mavropanos is one of Arsenal's new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat's recommendations, a player he has been watching since his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Mislintat has been renowned for uncovering special talents, having helped bring Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Robert Lewandowski to Dortmund.

Gunners fans will therefore be hoping that despite Mavropanos' reputation in the game he will turn out be an exciting capture for the club over the next few years.