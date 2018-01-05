Chelsea complete Ross Barkley signing

Chelsea have wasted little time in the January transfer window, swooping to complete the signing of Ross Barkley from Everton.

The 24-year-old English attacking midfielder will be joining the Blues for £15 million and as signed a five-and-a-half-year contract.

Barkley will wear the number eight, the same number that club legend Frank Lampard wore throughout his storied Chelsea career.

This most likely won't be Chelsea's only business in this transfer window, but manager Antonio Conte will surely be happy with this signing.

Barkley's Background

Born in Liverpool, Barkley started his youth career at Everton in 2005. In 2010 he found himself in the first team for Everton but didn't make his Premier League debut until a year later due to a leg injury.

In 2012 he was loaned out to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday for what was initially a one-month loan, but he found himself staying beyond that time period. Barkley was recalled and then loaned out to Leeds United in 2013.

His return to the blue side of Merseyside saw the build-up of hype surrounding the young Englishman. Throughout his Everton career, Barkley scored twenty-seven goals and had twenty-eight assists.

However, the last couple of years haven't gone so well for the youngster, who struggled under Ronald Koeman and seemingly had his mind made up to leave with less than a year left on his contract.

What does this mean for Chelsea?

This was an excellent move by the Blues. For only £15m, they've signed a player who still has a lot of potential left. Barkley has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since August, so he'll have to regain physical form before he finds himself in the first team.

"To be given a fresh start at a new club like Chelsea, it's unbelievable for me," Barkley said after signing for Chelsea. "I'm looking forward to continuing where I left off at the end of last season and hoping to improve and add more goals to my game."