Fernandinho states he is enjoying his "best season" for Manchester City ahead of Burnley battle

Manchester City midfield master Fernandinho has stated that he is having his "best season so far" in a City shirt, as the Brazilian is set to continue his fine streak of form in Saturday's FA Cup clash with Burnley.

Important to play at the same level in every game

June will mark five years since Fernandinho made the move from Shakhtar Donetsk to The Etihad Stadium, and asserted himself as fan favourite in that time winning a Premier League title and two League Cups in 208 appearances.

The Brazilian has come into his element since the arrival of Pep Guardiola especially in the current campaign, as the 32-year-old has become crucial in the middle for Guardiola's seemingly unstoppable side even filling in the heart of defence in the absence of the likes of John Stones and Vincent Kompany.

Fernandinho has occupied a similar defensive midfield role that Guardiola held during his playing days with the likes of Barcelona, and the Brazilian has praised the efforts of the Catalan for helping improve his game.

“I think this is my best season so far,” Fernandinho told CityTV. “The consistency I have had this season for me is very important. I try to play at same level every game."

“Pep Guardiola played in the same position as me," the Brazilian stated. "He knows very well the right way."

“You could see it last season when he joined us," the midfielder proclaimed to the club's official channel. "He helped me to improve a lot, especially talking about small details to improve myself."

“This helped me a lot," Fernandinho added. "And I am enjoying being part of this team and working under him.”

Keep the quadruple alive

City have been blasting on all burners in all competitions thus far as they begin their journey to a possible quadruple, but know that they will face a tough test in the third round of The FA Cup with the visit of the in-form Burnley.

The Clarets have been the surprise package of the season thus far which has seen Sean Dyche's side even break into the Champions League places, and Guardiola praised the efforts of his Burnely counterpart but insisted that he wants to keep the hopes of four trophies alive.

“What he has done and what they have done is amazing,” Guardiola stated on Dyche's efforts. “After the five or six contenders for the Premier League, the next is Burnley."

“It’s a tough draw for us but of course," the Catalan concluded. "We want to keep going in that competition as well.”