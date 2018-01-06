Carlos Carvalhal "really happy" with debut performance of Swansea's Connor Roberts at Wolves

Carlos Carvalhal hailed the display of debutant Connor Roberts as Swansea City drew 0-0 with Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup.

The 22-year-old only returned from a loan spell with Middlesbrough in mid-week, cut short by mutual consent after making just four appearances, but was handed his debut as Carvalhal made six changes against the Championship leaders.

And Roberts, a graduate of the Swans' academy, repaid his manager with a fine performance on the right side of defence - offering an outlet going forward while also defending diligently.

Boss "really happy" with Roberts' performance

On Roberts' display, Carvalhal told reporters after the game: "We are happy to put the boys to play. We gave a chance to him and I'm really very happy with him.

"I talked with Alan Curtis about him because he is analysing all the players that we have on loan and he gave me very good information. It was crucial, that talk that I had with him.

"Also when I analyse the video and I saw the boy play in Middlesbrough against Leeds, I saw that game but I didn't know that was the same boy, so after I decided to put him to play, even though he was training just one day with us and playing the next day.

"But it's the reality in the moment. It's why I insist I'm really very happy with my players.

"We will see [whether Roberts starts against Newcastle]. We have one week to prepare the game and we will take the better decision.

"I understand that he did well but we have time to decide. What's more important now is that in this game he did really well. If he plays, we have confidence in him."

Carvalhal confident Sanches injury nothing serious

Renato Sanches was forced off injured in the first-half with an apparent hamstring injury and the Swansea boss said they must wait to diagnose the extent of the Portugal midfielder's problem.

"I'm not sure," he said when asked how severe the injury was. "It doesn't look very, very serious. He played 90 minutes in three days twice, against Watford and against Tottenham.

"Against Tottenham, the pitch was very bad in that moment and very heavy because it rained a lot. He ran a lot also during the game.

"Today he started the game and felt a little twang and after he gave us a sign to go out. It was not a situation that he felt that tore and he went 'now', he was still playing.

"Let's see next days. After maybe 48 hours we will know exactly where the problem is. I don't think this will be too bad."