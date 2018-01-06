Wolves boss Nuno: We would have beaten Swansea with 11 men but Vinagre red card was right decision

Nuno Espírito Santo felt that Wolves would have beaten Swansea City had they kept all 11 men on the pitch but said the decision to dismiss Rúben Vinagre was correct.

His charges dominated their Premier League opponents in their FA Cup third-round clash at Molineux, particularly in the first 40 minutes - asking several questions of visiting 'keeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

But they were reduced to 10 men when Vinagre was dismissed for going in late and high on Nathan Dyer, which Nuno felt the defender was fairly punished for.

Despite their disadvantage, Wolves weathered a five-minute period until half-time with the Welsh side on top and came back out after the interval as the side in control.

Swansea themselves had a man sent off on 67 minutes when Leroy Fer saw red for a tactical foul on Hélder Costa - a more contentious decision, though one which Nuno agreed with.

Neither side could produce a winning goal and will have to contest a replay in South Wales later this month, but Nuno felt there were an abundance of positives to take away from the game.

Cards were both correct, says Nuno

Speaking to the media afterwards, he said: "I'm happy and pleased with the performance of the team. Really happy, individually and as a team.

"We were the better team on the pitch, deserved the win, created good chances and played good football.

"With one man less we kept the shape and then when they had 10 men we were the better team.

"The team played really well. There were individual answers of players like Morgan, like Rafa, players that were without playing for a long time.

"That means we are working really good and that's what's important.

"Then we have to adapt and find solutions. I think we controlled the game even with 10 men.

"Of course we had less of the ball but Swansea didn't create enough. I'm sorry for the result, not for the performance.

"I think we would naturally win the game [with 11 players] because we were better than them."

But when asked about the red cards, the manager declared: "I agree with both situations on both red cards."

"Different players, same answers"

Under Nuno's management, Wolves have now gone toe-to-toe with Southampton - winning 2-0 - and Manchester City - keeping a clean sheet in 120 minutes at the Etihad before losing on penalties - as well as Swansea.

On whether that suggests they could compete in the Premier League, Nuno said that such results should simply be taken in isolation.

"It means that you're better than your opponent, it doesn't matter if it's a Championship team, a League One team, a Champions League team, it doesn't matter," he continued.

"It's about putting inside the pitch what you think. Sometimes you have to adapt but you never change and the desire to win is what we showed today, as a squad.

"A lot of players came in and gave the same answers. This is what we want."