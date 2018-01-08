Birmingham City announce departure of defender Emilio Nsue

Championship side Birmingham City ​have today confirmed the departure of defender Emilio Nsue with the right back agreeing to join Cypriot side APOEL FC for an undisclosed fee.

The move had been in the pipeline for some time with the former Middlesbrough defender having slipped down the pecking order at St.Andrew's behind summer signings Maxime Colin and Carl Jenkinson​.

Manager Steve Cotterill had been keen to move the attacking full back on despite him playing over 20 times this season for the West Midlands based side.

The Blues currently sit in 23rd spot in the Sky Bet Championship and manager Cotterill is looking to balance the squad out a bit in the January transfer window and with some of the dead wood looking to be clear, Nsue follows David Cotterill out the exit door with the Welshman having been released from his contract last month.

Since signing for the club in January 2017, Nsue made 37 appearances in the league and cup, scoring just a single goal which came as a consolation against Queens Park Rangers back in February.

Another bust up

Towards the back end of last season when former boss Gianfranco Zola was on the verge of losing his job around Easter weekend, it was thought that Nsue had been involved in a bust up on the pitch after a 1-1 draw away to Rotherham United and with Blues struggling again this season, it leaves little to the imagination to think that because he hasn't been playing regularly that he could have kicked up a fuss once more which is why he is out the door.

According to rumours on social media, the club are also looking to get rid of the likes of Stephen Gleeson and summer signing Jason Lowe, who is believed to be attracting the interest of his former side and now Sky Bet League One outfit, Blackburn Rovers.