İlkay Gündoğan warns Bristol City that City will show no mercy in cup clash

Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan has warned Championship side Bristol City that The Citizens will be going for the perfect result in the first-leg of their EFL Cup clash.

It is going to be up to us, says City star

It has already been quite the season so far for The Citizens with Pep Guardiola's men firing on all cylinders in all four competitions, and they will continue their pursuit of the quadruple on Tuesday night.

The fixture pile-up has been affected all the clubs in the league pyramid especially that of City, having only played on Saturday in their 4-1 FA Cup win over Burnley.

With the pressure of juggling four competitions it is expected that Guardiola may make some alterations, they will face tough opposition against Lee Johnson's side who knocked out Manchester United in the previous round but Gündoğan has insisted that City will bring the same intensity regardless of the team they put out.

"They have beaten (Manchester) United," Gündoğan stated ahead of the clash. "So of course it will be a tough challenge but we know we are the favourites."

"We play the first leg here at home, so, of course, we want to win that game," the German stated. "We want to win both games."

"It is up to us. We are strong enough to beat them. It is a semi-final," the midfielder proclaimed. "The good thing is that we have two legs, so even if we don't show our best performance in the first leg, there is a second opportunity."

"It is a challenge. We don't want to wait for the second leg," Gündoğan added. "We want to try to have the perfect result in the first one. Hopefully we will reach that."

Need trophies to be a big club

It has already been quite the season for The Citizens as said with their performances in all competitions, their dominance has seen them leave a number of records in their wake even coming close to breaking Bayern Munich's European record of 19 consecutive league victories.

Their performances has also seen them be touted by many as one of the best sides that the Premier League has seen, but coach and players have stated throughout that they can only be judged on the trophies they win and Guardiola stated it's importance to become a "big club" like their rivals.

"A win helps to win more, then we are there, going to go to London to play the final," he said. "It's important (to win trophies). To become a big club like the teams I have faced, or teams like (Manchester) United or Liverpool, with a really big history, you have to win."

"Nobody can take away what we have lifted so far," the coach proclaimed. "The pleasures from this team of the last three or four months, they belong to us."

"In the process, when you live in good moments," the Catalan stated. "I say to the players, 'Enjoy it. It is so complicated it may not happen again."

"But after, of course, to give real value to what we have done so far," Guardiola concluded. "What we are going to do in the future, you have to lift the titles. Without that, it's OK, it's good, but not enough."