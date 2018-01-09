West Ham weigh up midfield reinforcements in bid to ensure Premier League survival

West Ham United ​are on the lookout for a new central midfielder during the January window, with The Hammers turning their attention towards ​Arsenal​'s out of favour duo ​Francis Coquelin and Mohamed Elneny​, according to Sky Sports.

Hammers look to bring in new recruits to maintain current momentum

The Hammers have failed to finalise deals for ​Newcastle​'s Jonjo Shelvey ​or Stoke's ​Joe Allen of late, with the duo top of David Moyes' ​priority list this month. Tthe search for a new midfield recruit seems to have now turned to Coquelin, with the defensive midfielder left out of Arsene Wenger's squad against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Arsenal are reportedly prepared to sell the 26-year-old, who will be desperate for more regular game time in order to get his career back on track.

Pedro Obiang and Cheikhou Kouyate have both produced patchy form in the Premier League ​this season, while captain ​Mark Noble ​has endured numerous injuries, heaping pressure on the manager to recruit in January.

Arsenal are reported to want around the £10million mark for Coquelin, who has three and a half years left on his contract. Given Moyes' desire to recruit a ready made replacement this month, it'd be a move that would suit both player and club rather well.

Coquelin and Elneny would represent good signings for David Moyes

Under Moyes' guidance, West Ham have been much improved, guiding themselves out of the relegation zone and into 15th place in the league. However, there is still lots of work to be done before Moyes and co. can pat themselves on the back for the last few months and capturing Francis Coquelin could be a key factor in determining their safety.

The 26-year-old, while rash at times, loves to chip in with some meaty tackles across the field - a trait absolutely paramount in a midfield fighting to remain in the top flight. He's also got good confidence in possession, able to roam forward with the ball to set up West Ham's forward line. He wouldn't be a signing to help solve any creative issues within the side, but he would certainly help sure up the defence.

Alternatively, Coquelin's teammate Mohamd Elneny would give Moyes another option through the middle. The 25-year-old has shown he has plenty to offer in the few times we've seen him play for The Gunners, with energy and confidence in possession his two best features. Less accustomed to getting cards, he would also represent a safer bet for David Moyes in the holding midfield role, able to offer something at both ends of the field.

With Arsenal willing to part company with both players, West Ham would do well to look deeper into the duo. Elneny has the kind of attributes that could make a real difference at the London Stadium, while Coquelin's defensive duties could provide some more opportunities to those in front of him.