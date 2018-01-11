Could Carlo Ancelotti replace Arsene Wenger?

Carlo Ancelotti has agreed a deal to become the next manager of Arsenal, according to reports coming from Italy.

Corriere dello Sport are reporting that the Italian will join the North London club on a four-year contract worth £8.7 million a season.

Current boss Arsene Wenger signed a new two year contract in the summer of 2017, however it is believed that he may be willing to step down if the club end the season without winning a major trophy.

Ancelotti appears to be a manager in demand, as Corriere also report that the Italian FA are attempting to convince the 58-year-old to take charge of the national team. However, Ancelotti is apparently keen to make a return to the Premier League, as well as move to London in February.

Familiar face

Ancelotti’s previous experience in English football came with Chelsea between 2009 and 2011, when he led the club to League title as well as an FA Cup triumph.

Before that spell, the Italian was with AC Milan, where he won a Serie A title, one Coppa Italia and two Champions Leagues.

After his departure from West London, he went onto managed three of the biggest clubs in the world, Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, continuing to win high profile titles almost every season.

Success on the pitch before career in the dugout

Just as he has been as a manger, Ancelotti also had a very successful career as a player in Italy. He won three Serie A titles with Roma and Milan, as well as two European Cups and four Coppa Italias.

Despite the reported agreement with Ancelotti, a number of managers have been linked with taking over the reigns at the Emirates after Wenger’s leaves, including former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel, Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe and Burnley’s Sean Dyche.