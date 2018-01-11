Birmingham City boss Steve Cotterill denies transfer activity despite reports

Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill has moved to distance himself from any reported transfer activity ahead of their weekend clash with promotion chasing side Derby County.

The Rams, who are managed by former Blues boss Gary Rowett, currently sit second in the Sky Bet Championship table and head to St.Andrew’s this weekend looking to distance themselves from Cardiff City and Bristol City who sit in third and fourth place respectively.

Ahead of the game at his pre-match press conference, the Birmingham boss was questioned on whether there had been any movement from himself in the January transfer market with reports circling that his side had made a bid for Fleetwood Town striker Devante Cole, as well as having an interest in Peterborough United star Jack Marriott.

Nothing doing

Cotterill told the Birmingham Mail; "Definitely not true. There has not been a bid made by us to any club - not in my knowledge anyway. Someone else might have but I haven't made one.”

Town striker Cole had a trial with the West Midlands club nearly two years ago when former manager Rowett was in charge but he wasn’t deemed a good enough standard. However, with 12 goals so far this season in League One, it looks as though Blues may chance their luck on him this time around.

Elsewhere, they have also been linked with Posh sensation Marriott, along with a whole other host of clubs including rivals Aston Villa and with reports surfacing that the third tiered side have already rejected three bids from unnamed Championship sides for him, with the highest bid reaching £4 million, it begs the question, have Blues already made a bid for him?

It is believed that the League One side are looking for a fee in the region of £7 million for their main man, a figure that would beat Blues’ previous transfer record, which was splashed out on Brentford winger Jota in the summer.