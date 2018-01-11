Roberto Firmino in line for new long-term contract as Liverpool look to tie down Brazilian striker

Liverpool are hoping to tie Roberto Firmino down to a new-and-improved long-term contract after losing his compatriot Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian is enjoying his best ever season for the Reds with 16 goals and a further eight assists in 30 appearances, better than his totals in his two previous full seasons with the club.

And he is one of Jürgen Klopp's most pivotal players, particularly so in the wake of countryman Coutinho's £142 million move to Barcelona - with Liverpool keen to secure the futures of the rest of their key figures after losing the influential playmaker.

Firmino's current deal is said to be heavily incentivised, inclusive of large goal bonuses, and Liverpool are keen to improve his terms and extend his stay at Anfield with his current deal expiring in June 2020.

Despite the blow of Coutinho's departure, officials at the club are confident that they will not become a selling club unable to keep their prized assets - believing the players long-term desire to join the Catalan club a huge factor in the move.

But Firmino is set to directly benefit from the exit of his good friend Coutinho, who was the best man at his wedding last summer, with negotiations expected to commence in the coming weeks.

Liverpool were said to be pushing forward with a new deal for Firmino even before Coutinho's exit.

Liverpool keen to keep ever-improving Firmino for years to come

Firmino's stock has skyrocketed under Klopp, who has employed the 26-year-old as a false No.9 to great effect since his arrival on Merseyside in October 2015.

The forward's first few months at the club under Brendan Rodgers' charge were unfruitful, following a £29 million switch from Hoffenheim, and led to doubts about his ability.

But he has continually reached new levels under Klopp and Liverpool are keen for his new contract to reflect his form and significant contributions to the team.

Firmino has 39 goals and 30 assists in 117 appearances for the club and has been directly involved in more goals than any other player under the current Liverpool boss.

In fact, the club could even offer Firmino a deal which would keep the forward on L4 until the end of his career as they look to provide Klopp with a squad capable of forming a title challenge.

They signed Virgil van Dijk for a club-record £75 million earlier this month and are also pursuing an early deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keïta, who is currently due to join Liverpool in July this year.

Fresh contract negotiations could also follow for key forwards Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah having both been huge successes since their respective arrivals in the summers of 2016 and 2017.

Talks have not been successful with midfielder Emre Can, however, with the club and the player's representatives unable to reach an agreement despite lengthy talks. The German appears increasingly likely to leave on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract this summer.