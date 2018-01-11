Fabio Capello states Mourinho and Conte are out of their minds as battle rumbles on

Veteran Italian manager Fabio Capello has weighed in on the current battle going on between José Mourinho and Antonio Conte, stating that Manchester United and Chelsea coaches are both out of their minds as the war of words rumbles on.

Didn't realise who he was up against

With Manchester City completely running away with the Premier League title it seems that the two coaches have created some drama to deflect from their side's underperformance compared to Pep Guardiola's men, but it seems that the feud has gone way beyond anyone could imagine.

It began when Mourinho made comments about his touchline persona stating that he no longer acts like a clown, Conte interpreted the comments towards him and intensified the feud stating the Portuguese coach has “demenza senile”.

Mourinho seemingly extinguished the feud stating he was referencing himself with his comments but put fuel on the fire referencing Conte's four-month ban for failing to report alleged match-fixing, with Conte following that up by branding him a "little man" and stating that he would never forget his words.

It already lays a foundation of drama ahead of the side's clash at Old Trafford on February 25, and Capello a manager of 36 years stated he thought it would never go as far as it has and maybe also Mourinho has used it to "divert the attention" away from his side.

“I think Conte didn’t realise who he was up against,” Capello told Sky Sport Italia. “It’s the Chelsea shirt which winds coaches up."

"Remember how wound up Mourinho got when he was Chelsea manager? Conte’s just doing what Mourinho used to do," the 71-year-old stated. “We all remember Mourinho on his knees in the middle of the field, running wild after his side won."

“They’re completely out of their minds. I never thought it could get this far," Capello added. "But remember, when you wind Mourinho up, he’s very clever in these debate situations. Maybe once again he just wants to divert the attention from his team.”

Moving across the border

It is unknown if Mourinho will be looking to delve into the January transfer window with the coach currently away with his side in Dubai on warm-weather training, but there has been some movements at the exit door of Old Trafford with James Wilson securing a loan move to Sheffield United and it is expected that Demetri Mitchell could be soon following suit.

Mitchell was one of the many fledglings that made his senior debut in last season's final day victory over Crystal Palace, however the 21-year-old hasn't seen a senior appearance since and it is believed that he could be making the move to the Scottish capital.

Hearts are believed to be interested in the left-back but a deal has yet to be struck between the two sides, but Mitchell could join the Hearts squad in time to feature for next Sunday's Edinburgh derby against Hibernian in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.