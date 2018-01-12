Hull City vs Reading Preview: The Tigers and The Royals both hoping to end winless runs

Hull City will be looking to end their run of five league games without a win as they host a Reading side that are also winless in their last six league games.

The Tigers head into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup last weekend. However, they haven't won a league game in over a month, losing three and drawing two. Their last league game saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers, a result which saw The Trotters leapfrog above Hull.

The visitors also come into the game out of sorts. They were unable to overcome League Two Stevenage in the FA Cup, a 0-0 draw meaning they will have to have a replay. In the league they're winless in six, losing four and drawing just twice. In their last league game they were defeated 2-0 by then bottom of the league Birmingham City.

Head to head record between the two clubs

The two clubs have almost equal records against each other throughout time. Hull have won the fixture 16 while Reading have emerged victorious 17 times, there has been 17 draws between the two.

Hull are undefeated in the last seven meetings between the two sides, winning four and drawing three.

The last time they played each other was earlier on in the season, back in September. The game ended all square with a 1-1 draw at the Madejski Stadium.

Frazier Campbell gave the visitors the lead early on, Nouha Dicko and Fiyako Tomori both had chances to double The Tigers' lead but were unable to put them further in front. Despite Hull dominating the possession, a late Jón Daði Böðvarsson goal earned the home side a point.

With Hull being in the Premier League last season these two sides didn't play each other. In Hull's play-off winning season they overcame The Royals twice, winning both games 2-1.

Team news ahead of a fiesty encounter

The hosts will be without long-term absentees Ryan Mason and Abel Hernandez for the fixture. Left-back Stephen Kingsley and Ondrej Mazuch also remain on the sidelines. Forward Will Keane continues his return from injury but is still some way from being considered for action.

Reading will be hoping to welcome back key player Liam Moore, with the defender returning to training this week. Böðvarsson will also be available to play after recovering from a knock. Joseph Mendes and Callum Harriott are nearing returns.