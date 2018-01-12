Rafael Benítez insists that players will only leave Newcastle if they are replaced ahead of Swansea clash

Newcastle United coach Rafael Benítez has insisted that he is still unsure of his current transfer budget, but confirmed that no player will leave St James' Park if it is not for money or has been replaced ahead of Saturday's crucial clash with Swansea City.

Embed from Getty Images

​Benitez still working on things

Newcastle's return to the English top-flight at the first time of asking has once again been overshadowed by turmoil off the pitch. Theres some glimpses of positive news with a potential takeover moving ever closer but mainly the issues have been to the disadvantage of The Magpies as they have once again been denied the sufficient funds for transfer activity.

It was clear to many that their summer recruitment was minimal in terms of fees and quality and it has shown in their performances, with the Tyneside club hanging just two points above the relegation pitfall.

Many would have hoped a takeover and much needed funds would have been available for the January window, however most of the talk has been on possible exits from St James' with Jonjo Shelvey rumoured to be on the move to West Ham United.

Benítez confirmed that they are still working on potential recruits with a unknown budget, and firmly stated on potential exits that nobody would be leaving on loan and if they were Newcastle would want "money and replacements".

“We are still working on things. I am hopeful we will do something," Benítez stated to his pre-match press conference. “I still don’t know the budget, but we are working on it."

“We are not talking about selling anyone who can make a difference to our teams," the coach confirmed to the gathered press. “People are coming to us asking for players, but only on loan."

“It is only serious if we want to buy," the Spaniard proclaimed. "We are not interested in loan, we would want money and replacements.”

"Still I have confidence that we can do what we have to do," Benítez added. "But I can only concentrate on the game and then hope it happens."

Embed from Getty Images

​Magpies expecting tough contest against Swansea

Nobody will have expected this to be a basement battle at the beginning of the campaign, but with six points separating the two sides ahead of kick-off and two between them and the drop zone this clash could prove crucial in Newcastle's potential survival.

Many have already written off The Swans as pulling themselves out of the hole they currently find themselves in, but have been boosted slightly by the arrival of Carlos Carvalhal which included their win over Watford.

It is unknown if his arrival will be enough to ensure Swans' survival in the top-flight but will be boost by Carvalhal's perfect record against The Magpies with Sheffield Wednesday, and Benítez admitted that he is expecting a "tough game" against the Welsh outfit.

"They have a new manager," he said on Saturday's opponents. "They look quite organised, disciplined in defence and difficult to breakdown."

"I think it is important we don't lose the game but still have the mentality we have to get three points," the coach proclaimed. "It will be a tough game for us."

"It'll be hard to create chances against them," Benítez concluded. "A massive game for them, a massive game for us."