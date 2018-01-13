Source: Wikimedia

Chelsea FC

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester City: Chances squandered in stalemate at the Bridge

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester City: Chances squandered in stalemate at the Bridge

Neither side could find a goal in an entertaining tie that saw both sides take a point in West London

dylan_walsh
Dylan Walsh
ChelseaCourtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill (Christensen, 33rd min), Rudiger; Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas (Willian, 57th min), Alonso; Hazard (Pedro, 57th min), Morata
Leicester CitySchmeichel; Amartey, Dragovic, Maguire, Chilwell; Albrighton, James (Iborra, 89th min), Ndidi, Mahrez; Okazaki (Fuchs, 73rd min), Vardy (Grey, 82nd min)
SCORE0-0
REFEREEReferee: Mike Jones (ENG) Booked: James (18th min), Kante (56th min), Okazaki (61st min), Chilwell(63rd min) Sent off: Chilwell (68th min)
INCIDENTSPremier League game between Chelsea and Leicester City.

Chelsea were unable to leapfrog Manchester United in the Premier League table as the champions were held to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge against Leicester City.

The visitors enjoyed the best chances in the first half, with Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez being too much for the Blues' defence for most of the opening 45 minutes, but the Foxes were unable to find a way through.

Chelsea woke up in the second half, and had a great chance to capitalise on a Leicester mistake as defender Ben Chilwell was sent off for a second bookable offence 67 minutes in, but even with the extra man the Blues could not find a goal.

Foxes start strong

Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki almost gifted Leicester the perfect start eight minutes in when the attacker was teed up by Chilwell down the left win from close range, but despite being six-yards from goal, the former Mainz player sliced his shot high over the bar.

Leicester continued to put pressure on a sleeping Chelsea defence as the first half progressed, with Vardy finding it easy to burst through the Blues backline and into a dangerous area.

Thibaut Courtois was called into action on the 11th minute mark when the Belgian number one pulled off an incredible diving save from a set-piece to deny Aleksandar Dragovic from giving the Foxes the lead early on in the game.

Embed from Getty Images

A case of the Blues

There was a major injury concern for Chelsea as 33 minutes in club captain Gary Cahill pulled up with a hamstring injury after chasing down Vardy. After a short time with the medical staff, the England international was taken off and replaced by Andreas Christensen.

Despite being on the back foot for most of the game, Chelsea were still able to create chances and cause problems for Kasper Schmeichel. Cesc Fabregas has the best chance of the half for the hosts as the former Barcelona midfielder found space outside the area to test the Danish keeper from distance, but the Spaniards shot was well tipped over by the Leicester shot stopper.

Embed from Getty Images

Hosts crank up the pressure

Chelsea’s misfortunes continued in the second half as they continued to remain on the back foot against their opponents. Mahrez continued to torment the Blues defence, and Antonio Conte’s side continued to be shaky at the back.

The introduction of Willian and Pedro early in the second half allowed more pace and strength to be injected into the Chelsea attack, and allowing N’Golo Kante to sit further back and screen the defence.

Chelsea received a massive boost of confidence 68 minutes in, when Leicester left back Chilwell was sent off for a second yellow card after lunging in on Victor Moses. With one less defender on the pitch to worry about, the hosts were able to attack more directly and test the Foxes goal more directly.

Yet despite the extra man, Chelsea still found it hard to find a way through on goal, and the match ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw.

VAVEL Logo

    Chelsea FC News

    Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth: Pedro and Hazard strike late to continue perfect start

    a month ago

    Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth Preview: Sarri looking to make it four wins from four

    a month ago

    Newcastle United 1-2 Chelsea: Sarri's side spare their blushes despite dominating game against Magpies

    a month ago

    Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview: Sarri looks to mark Stamford Bridge debut with Gunners' scalp

    a month ago

    Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal: Substitute Hazard proves the difference in frenetic London derby

    2 months ago

    Huddersfield Town v Chelsea Live Stream Score Commentary EPL 2018

    2 months ago

    Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea Preview: Sarri looks to get off to a winning start against Terriers

    2 months ago

    Chelsea seal Mateo Kovacic loan move from Real Madrid

    2 months ago

    Chelsea 2018/19 season preview: Can Chelsea repeat their first-season success under Maurizio Sarri?

    2 months ago

    Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City: Agüero nets twice as the Premier League champions ease to victory

    2 months ago

    Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview: Citizens welcome Mahrez to big stage on eve of season

    2 months ago