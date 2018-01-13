Rafael Benítez insists Newcastle need to take their opportunites after frustrating Swansea draw

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benítez has insisted that his side need to be more clinical in front of goal, after The Magpies missed a host of opportunities in the 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Swansea City.

Need to be more clinical

Victory seemed to be the only option for The Magpies as they welcomed the bottom-side Swansea for could only be regarded as a basement battle, and the home side were left scratching their heads to how they didn't come away with a comfortable.

Newcastle peppered Swansea's goal with chances especially in the first period with Dwight Gayle, Ayoze Pérez and Jonjo Shelvey all having excellent chances to no avail, they were punished for their lack of clinicalness with Jordan Ayew's opener on the hour mark.

Joselu managed to save the day with his equaliser eight minutes after going behind but many will see as two points dropped rather than a point gained, this hasn't been first time that Newcastle's lack of quality in front of goal has come to the forte and Benítez admitted that his side need to be more "clinical" in front of goal.

"After we conceded, the reaction of the team was positive, and we pushed until the end," Benítez told his post-match press conference. "Although they could have scored on the counter-attack."

"It's more or less what has happened during the season," the Spaniard proclaimed. "The team has to take their chances, not just the strikers."

"If we create, it doesn't matter if it's a winger or a midfielder, we have to be more clinical in front of goal," the coach added. "These things can happen, but the main thing is after [the goal], that is the positive thing."

Close to repaying his fee

Benítez showed a stroke of genius as he looked to inject some attacking prowess into the side with the introduction of Joselu for Gayle, and the striker's relief following his equaliser was clear to see.

It has been a difficult time for the Spaniard on Tyneside following his £5million move from Stoke City in the summer, despite that his goal against Carlos Carvalhal's men made him the club's joint-top scorer alongside Pérez and Benítez stated that the 27-year-old has proven value for money thus far.

“I think in this new world of football now where everything is so expensive," he said on Joselu's transfer fee. "We knew he could score goals, that he could make a contribution, and he’s doing that."

“Could he score more goals?," the coach questioned. "Yes, but maybe you would have to pay £25million or something like that."

“But he’s doing a great job for the team, he is working really hard and scoring some goals," Benítez concluded. "So I am really happy with him.”