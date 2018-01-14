Reports: West Ham keen on Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar

West Ham United are interested in Fiorentina frontman Khouma Babacar, according to reports.

Speculation in The Sun has suggested that the Hammers are looking at the possibility of taking the Senegalese international to the London Stadium on loan. However, having been a main feature in the Serie A outfit for the most of this season, it has been widely reported Fiorentina will only listen to offers based on a more permanent deal.

Goal-scoring capabilities

While the 24-year-old has only managed five goals in his 17 appearances this season, his goal scoring abilities go a lot further. Mainly used as an option coming off the bench, the striker has accumulated 27 goals in his 95 outings for the club. 54 of those appearances however have come as a substitute.

Babacar could arrive in the capital to replace Javier Hernandez, who the Hammers are reportedly willing to listen to offers for despite only arriving in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen.

Moyes is also faced with the threat of striker Diafra Sakho on the verge of leaving with many clubs reportedly interested.

Should Babacar arrive, it would mark as Moyes' first addition whilst being named West Ham manager.

Embed from Getty Images

Learning his trade

Throughout his Fiorentina career, he has spent time away on loan at Racing and Serie C outfit Padova.

Babacar received plaudits for his two goals which led Fiorentina to a 5-4 win over Serie A giants Inter Milan last April.

Known for his combative nature, the Hammers may have to quicken their pursuit as they face competition from fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace, who are also looking to get the deal done. Moyes is also faced with the threat of striker Diafra Sakho on the verge of leaving with many clubs reportedly interested.