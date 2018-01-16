Report: Manchester United to announce Jose Mourinho contract extension imminently

Manchester United will announce that José Mourinho has agreed to extend his stay at the club after lifting two trophies in 18 months with the Reds.

The Portuguese has begun to transform Man United back into a title-challenging side after the tortuous reigns of both David Moyes and Louis van Gaal saw the club's reputation take a rapid tumble following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

Mourinho agrees to contract extension

Mourinho has plenty left to do, and will be given the time to do so, with his original deal having been set to expire in the summer of 2019.

Andy Mitten reports, in The National, that Mourinho and United have successfully negotiated a contract extension and the deal will be announced soon.

The 54-year-old was linked to French champions Paris Saint-Germain after outlining his desire to coach in the city one day, but has been clear that his commitment lies totally with United.

Portuguese has improved United

That was back in November, and even more recent reports have suggested he'd leave the club at the end of the season after frustrations over the transfer budget and with the board. Mourinho himself dismissed those reports and wanted to commit his future to the club.

United fans, on the whole, will be delighted with the news. Mourinho's impact on the side has been huge. His reputation and name alone have attracted players of the ilk expected by United fans, think Zlatan Ibrahimović, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

Set for another big transfer window

The performances, while sometimes leaving much to be desired, have been a vast improvement on his predecessors. Results, too, have been better, with United lifting the UEFA Europa League last season as well as the EFL Cup.

Mourinho may have seen his side finish sixth in the Premier League, but they now sit second, albeit 12 points behind local rivals Manchester City. Fans appreciate his impact and influence on the side's mentality, too. That's not only instilling the 'us against the world' philosophy Mourinho has mastered throughout his career, but also bringing back the winning mentality and bringing in players that triumph using such a mentality.