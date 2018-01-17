Huddersfield Town eyeing Chievo midfielder Samuel Bastien

Huddersfield Town are being linked with Chievo Verona midfielder Samuel Bastien.

Having secured the signature of attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard from Norwich City, the Terriers have their eyes on the Belgian player. Bastien is being targeted to link up with his fellow countryman Laurent Depoitre​.

The midfielder is known for his dribbling skills and taking shots from long range, making him a target for Town. The Terriers have competition for his signature however, in the shape of Premier League rivals Bournemouth and Championship side Aston Villa. In the case of Villa, they were first interested in the midfielder back in 2015 when they themselves were sitting in the top flight.

Discounting the amount spent on Pritchard, which was guaranteed to be a large sum (but according to manager Wagner not anywhere near the figures mooted in the press, which were around £11 million). The Belgian is available for not a lot of money, he has honed his game abroad and has a lot of promise, with the Terriers feeling he has the potential to well surpass the expected fee.

Town with the upper hand

Villa are trying to stay in the Championship play off spots to fight for promotion back to the top flight, whilst Huddersfield are attempting to stay in the Premier League in their first season in the top flight since the 1970's. The Belgian midfielder style of football looks like it will be a good fit for English football, and having made nine starts in Serie A has certainly caught the eye of these three clubs.

Villa will be disappointed if they miss out on the signing at this stage, having been following the player for two years, but the lure of Premier League could be too much for Bastien to turn down. The higher salaries available in the top flight could also be the final draw for the Belgian, which would favour both Bournemouth and Huddersfield. Also, with their being another Belgian in the squad with Depoitre who can help him settle into the surroundings stands Huddersfield in good stead for Bastien to put pen to paper, Huddersfield must be the favourites for the signature of the Belgian.

Will the Terriers add the Belgian midfielder to their squad or will their South Coast rivals obtain the signature, or could Villa finally get their man after two years of interest? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain, the Terriers will no pay over the odds for any player, and with the window closing at the end of the month, it is anyone's guess as to where Bastien will be playing from February.

Town will only sign Bastien if he is cheap enough as their midfield squad is fairly strong with Aaron Mooy, Danny Wiliams, Philip Billing & Jonathan Hogg all playing in this position, so adding Bastien will only happen if the price is right.

Compared to last transfer window the Terriers have been very quiet on the signing front, there is still time for Wagner to make some more signings.