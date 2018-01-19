Steve McClaren backs David Wagner's long term strategy for Huddersfield Town

Ungry Young Man via Flickr

Huddersfield Town Football Club

Steve McClaren backs David Wagner&#039;s long term strategy for Huddersfield Town

Ex Newcastle boss believes the Terriers head coach strategy will work over the long term.

glenys-furness
Glenys Furness

Steve McClaren has praised David Wagner and his Huddersfield Town side, explaining that he's been impressed by the way the German has stuck to his favoured style of play, despite the Terriers flirting with Premier League relegation.

Ex Newcastle boss McClaren, who rated Town's performance over West Ham United at the weekend, and graded their season as a C, has been impressed with Wagner's determination to stick to the same style of exciting football in the Premier League.

McClaren and Wagner met last season as the 56 year old was manager of Derby County, and the now-pundit was positive about the Terriers and believes that Wagner's philosophy will work in the long term. 

"I know from the Championship last year that David Wagner plays in a certain style and sticks by it in the Premier League," he said.

"That philosophy will get you wins and plenty of defeats too, and how he deals with the defeats has been very good so far."

 

 

Terrier spirit

The players so far have not been disheartened following a loss and have been ecstatic after wins, especially the 2-1 win at home to Manchester United. Although having not won from the last five matches, spirits amongst the team still seem high.

McClaren also commented about the Terrier identity and the way Wagner asks them to play football, talking about how important it is to bounce back from defeats.

"It's making sure the defeats don't knock the belief out of the players.

"I admire his courage to stick with the same philosophy. I believe it will work over the long term."

This is encouraging for Huddersfield Town, the team and the boss will be looking for a reaction against Stoke following the defeat to West Ham, and will be desperate to secure all three points to jump clear of the relegation battle.

