Fernandinho commits to two-year contract extension with Manchester City

Manchester City have tied down another one of their key players this season to a new contract, with veteran midfielder Fernandinho signing a two-year contract extension with The Citizens to keep him at Eastlands until 2020.

Want to be part of it for as long as possible

A lot has changed at The Etihad Stadium since Fernandinho made the move from Shakhtar Donetsk nearly five years ago, with the Brazilian considered one of the old guard having been part of the side that won City's last Premier League title way back in 2014.

Like many of the players in the side, the 32-year-old has begun to come into his own since the arrival of coach Pep Guardiola, especially this season where Fernandinho has been a key component in breaking down attacks in defensive midfield and even filling at the back during John Stones' and Vincent Kompany's absences through injury.

It is clear that the Brazilian is enjoying his time at Eastlands stating that he is enjoying his best season in sky blue, and he admitted that he is looking forward the next few years can bring for himself and the City side.

“This is a club with a fantastic future," Fernandinho told mancity.com on his contract extension. "And I want to be a part of it for as long as possible."

“With Pep in charge, I feel sure we can win significant silverware," the Brazilian said. "And, importantly, we will try to do it playing attractive, attacking football."

“It’s a pleasure to be a part of this club," the midfielder added. "And I look forward to seeing what the next few years bring.”

That is where we stand

It's certainly proving busy at The Etihad, with the club having also announced a new bumper deal for defender Nicolás Otamendi this week, but there has yet to be movement in terms of bringing players in from outside Eastlands.

There has been no secret that Guardiola has been looking to strengthen his side going into the last leg of the campaign, especially in defence where they have significant injuries during the last weeks and months.

One name that continues to be linked with a move is West Brom's Jonny Evans whose performances have caught the attention of some of the country's biggest sides including City and Arsenal, but manager Alan Pardew cooled the rumour mill stating that he has no received no concrete offer for the Northern Ireland international.

"None," Pardew stated when asked if an enquiry had been made for Evans. "Is it a worry it's dragging on? From my point of view there is no bid so there's nothing to discuss."

"On the other hand," the manager highlighted. "We have scenarios that are going to time out if we don't get a bid for Jonny that's acceptable for him and us."

"Jonny hasn't come to see me this week so I'm in the dark a little bit," Pardew concluded. "We haven't had a phone call from another football club and that's where it stands."