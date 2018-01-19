Burnley vs Manchester United Preview: Red Devils look to continue push for second against struggling Clarets

Jose Mourinho takes his in-form Manchester United side to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Saturday afternoon looking to close the 12 point gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Mourinho's men looking to keep good run of results going

United get the chance to put some pressure on Pep Guardiola's as they don't play until Saturday evening at home to Newcastle United.

They face a tricky task though to get the three points though given how well the Clarets have performed throughout the season to date.

Mourinho's men, though, have been in fine form since the turn of the year culminating in a comfortable 3-0 victory over Stoke City in their last league game on Monday evening so they will be confident off keeping their good run going.

The Clarets have only won one of their last seven league games

Sean Dyche's side, on the other hand, seem to have hit a bit of a wall in the league given at one stage in the season they looked like breaking into the top four.

The Clarets haven't won in the league since the 12th of December - a 1-0 victory over Stoke at home - which means they haven't managed a single win in their last six league games.

Dyche's men come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last weekend but they will be confident that they will finally get out of this poor form.

Lingard denied the Clarets in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford

The Clarets will also take heart from the fact that they held United to 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture back on Boxing Day.

Dyche's side led 2-0 at half-time in that game with the goals being scored by Ashley Barnes and Steven Defour but two goals in the second half from Jesse Lingard, including one in injury time, saw Mourinho's men come away from the game with a hard earned point.

United ran out comfortable winners at Turf Moor last season

It also promises to be a tough game for United given how well the Clarets usually do at home but in the corresponding fixture last season at Turf Moor, United won the game 2-0 with the goals being scored by Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney.

Team News

Burnley

In terms of team news for the game, Dyche will be without a number of key players for the game due to injury.

Chris Wood, Jonathan Walters and Robbie Brady are all ruled out due to knee injuries, while Tom Heaton remains on the sidelines after having surgery on a dislocated shoulder earlier in the season.

Stephen Ward is also ruled out with injury but Georges-Kévin N'Koudou, who made his debut for the Clarets from the bench last week, is in contention to start his first game on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United

In terms of the visitors, Eric Bailly remains the only long-term absentee with an ankle injury, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains on the sidelines with a slight knee injury.

Mourinho also confirms that Daley Blind will miss the game with a minor injury, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not part of the squad as he nears a move in the near future to Arsenal.

The good news though for United is the fact that Ashley Young is available for selection again after completing his three-match ban, but Luke Shaw is likely to still keep his place at left-back given his run of good form which hasn't gone unnoticed by the United boss.

Referee: Mike Dean.