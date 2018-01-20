Arsene Wenger expects Sanchez deal to be done within 48 hours

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he expects Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal in the next 48 hours for Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Following Arsenal’s 4-1 win at home to Crystal Palace, Wenger spoke the press about the latest developments of the pending transfer of Sanchez to United, as well as Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving the other way to North London.

“You cannot drive up north and play football as well”

Wenger said: “I didn’t pick Alexis today because of the question of his transfer to Manchester United, and you cannot drive up north as well as play football. I expect it to happen, but I have nothing to announce yet because in the next 48 hours I expect to have an answer.

“You can’t say something is confirmed if it isn’t over the line because negotiations become more and more longer, and we cannot say if it will or will not happen. If you want to have a bet, I’d say it could happen.”

Sanchez was highly tipped to re-join former manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, however recent developments in the past week have seen the Premier League leaders pull out of a deal with the Chilean winger due to Arsenal’s transfer fee.

“If one deal happens, the other will happen.”

A deal to bring Sanchez to the red half of Manchester would see Armenian winger Mkhitaryan join Arsenal in a swap deal, and Wenger gave an update on the deal.

Wenger said: “If one deal happens, the other will happen. That’s why this is taking longer because it has to be coordinated, so the pace of advancing on both sides have to be aligned.”

Arsenal managed to get into winning ways once again after dismantling London rivals Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

Four goals in 22 minutes saw the Gunners seal the vital three points in their first win of 2018, although Palace were able to pull a goal back with 12 minutes to spare.