Brighton strike record transfer deal on Jurgen Locadia

Brighton & Hove Albion have broken their transfer record for the fourth time this season with the capture of Jurgen Locadia from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of around £14 million.

The 24-year-old Dutch striker put pen to paper on a four year deal with The Seagulls last night.

Speaking to the club's website, manager Chris Hughton said: “We are delighted to have signed Jurgen, and are pleased to welcome him to the club.



“He is a player we have been aware of for sometime, and it’s been no secret we have wanted to add a striker of his type. He is a strong, powerful and quick centre-forward, with a real eye for goal and will increase our attacking options in the second half of the season."



Hughton continued: “Jurgen already has a prolific goal record with PSV in the Dutch top division, and it is one we hope he can continue here with us in the Premier League.”

Locadia first broke into the spotlight at the age of 18 for PSV Eidenhoven when he scored a hat-trick in a 6-0 rout of VVV Venlo during the 2012/13 campaign.

His goal scoring record as Hughton alludes to is very impressive.

In his 127 appearances for PSV, he notched 45 goals and 34 assists.

He also helped PSV to win the Eredivisie title in both 2015 and 2016 alongside Brighton midfielder Davy Propper. He also won the Dutch Super Cup in 2015 and 2016.

Prolific in Holland

So far this season Locadia has scored nine goals in 15 games in the league, but a hamstring injury he suffered last month in a game against Ajax means he will not be able to make his debut for The Seagulls until West Ham United at home or Stoke City away next month.

Locadia has also represented the Netherlands from under 17 to under 21 level. He has also been called up to Dutch senior squad three times, but is yet to win his first senior international cap.

Locadia could well be shown off to The Amex faithful when they play Chelsea.

One thing is for sure, Brighton fans will be looking forward to seeing him in action and will be hoping he can be as prolific as he has been for PSV.