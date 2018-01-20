Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI: Pritchard expected to make full debut

Huddersfield Town travel to a Stoke City team that lost 3-0 on Monday evening, and will be managed for the first time by new manager Paul Lambert.

David Wagner will be hoping that his side will be able to punish a low on confidence defence, despite Huddersfield not recording a win the last six games.

Possible full Premier League debut for Kongolo

Goalkeeper - Jonas Lössl: After so many great match-winning performances this year, the on-loan Dane is likely to keep his position in the first team.

Right-back - Tommy Smith: Depending on Wagner's tactics towards the game will depend on his right back choice.

Florent Hadergjonaj could feature due to his more attacking nature, however, Captain Smith is a more defensive option.

Centre-back - Mathias Jørgensen: Having played well so far this season, the Dane will hope to carry on with his run of form.

Jørgensen has formed a strong partnership with Schindler and it's likely for the partnership to stay for the upcoming game.

Centre-back - Christopher Schindler: The German has been a vital part of Huddersfield's defence this season.

Schindler will hope to maintain his form to try to keep his place in the team after Terence Kongolo's transfer, who's most favoured position is centre-back.

Left-back - Scott Malone: Who plays left-back will depend on whether Wagner sticks to his rotation policy. This could go in Kongolo's favour who could make his full Premier League debut

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Marko Arnautovic of West Ham United scores their second goal during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and West Ham United at John Smith's Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) 1

Wagners first choice midfield

Centre-Midfield - Aaron Mooy: The player likely to win Huddersfield's player of the year award is continuously putting on great performances in the holding midfield position.

The maestro should have a key part in the game against Stoke.

Centre-Midfield - Jonathon Hogg: Hogg is key in breaking up the play in games. Wagner will hope that the Englishman will be able to break down the opposition attacks in this upcoming fixture.

Lack of attacking initiative

Right-Wing - Joe Lolley: After scoring last weekend against West Ham United, the young winger is likely to keep his place in the starting XI, despite his mistake leading to the Hammers opening goal.

Attacking-Midfield - Alex Pritchard: After his £11 million move from Championship side Norwich City, the attacking midfielder could make his full debut after coming on as a substitute in the 4-1 loss to West Ham.

Left-Wing - Rajiv van La Parra: The Dutchman has been a creative asset for Huddersfield this season but has lacked with the final product. With two goals this season he will be hoping to add to his tally against a struggling Stoke City.

Striker - Laurent Depoitre: The Belgian is the Terriers top scorer this seson despite only scoring 5 goals in the Premier League this season. With Steve Mounié out of form also, Depoitre is likely to keep his place.