West Ham United 1-1 AFC Bournemouth: Hernandez salvages point for Hammers at London Stadium

Two goals in three minutes settled affairs as substitute Javier Hernández salvaged a Premier League point for West Ham United, as the Hammers and AFC Bournemouth shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

On a frustrating afternoon for the hosts, in a game lacking a clinical edge, the Cherries took a surprise lead with less than 20 minutes through winger Ryan Fraser, before the Mexican was on hand to level the scores just two minutes later - his first goal under David Moyes.

The result keeps both sides in mid-table, having maintained their current unbeaten records.

Hammers make early running

A newly-resurgent Hammers flew out the traps in the early minutes. First, Aaron Cresswell found space through the middle and allowed to shoot, the England international shied wide from 20 yards out. That was followed by skipper Mark Noble's volleyed effort from the edge of the box which narrowly looped over Asmir Begovic's bar.

The in-from Marko Arnautovic was then denied from close range, after Pablo Zabaleta's loss cross found the Austrian for Begovic to pull off superb stop to divert the ball over his goal. Pedro Obiang also tried his luck at goal, but again from outside the Cherries penalty, screwed his shot wide of goal.

As the half wore on, Bournemouth began to get somewhat of a foothold on proceedings and from a penalty area scramble, almost stole in to break the deadlock.

From a Fraser delivery from a free-kick, Steve Cook flicked on to find team-mate Simon Francis and as the centre-back dragged his shot across the West Ham boughs, Adrian was forced into a rare save to deflect his shot away from danger.

Lewis Cook was then wasteful just after the half-hour mark, but trying to place his effort into the far corner of the net, curled wide. Dan Gosling also tried his luck from distance whose shot went wayward rather to put the cap on what was, in truth, a half lacking quality as the half-time whistle went.

Hosts rev up on resumption

Having evidently been given had stern words at the break, David Moyes went route one on resumption. After an opening 45 that had seen precious little of the Manuel Lanzini-Arnautovic tag-team combination, the two were beginning to find their stride.

It was Arnautovic who was a growing menace to the visitors and his lay-off pass found Zabaleta in space on from 12 yards out but again was wasteful and skewed his chance wide.

The former was presented with the game's best chance on the hour-mark when put through one on one with Begovic however, fluffed his lines after mis-controlling allowing Cook to clear his lines.

Fraser sparks game into life

Having been forced to sit back for much of the second half, it was Bournemouth who took a surprise lead. Having been put clear by substitute and former Iron Junior Stanislas, winger Fraser raced through on goal from a wide area and with Callum Wilson for company, the Scot coolly slotted into past Adrian to give the Cherries the lead.

Within seconds however, West Ham were level. Arnautovic was again creator-in-chief and after the forwards shot was blocked, the ball fell kindly for Hernandez - off the bench - to poke into the net in clinical fashion - the Mexican's first under Moyes.

The goals threw the contest wide open with both sides stretched and looking to break at pace on the counter, as both manager rolled the dice with fresh legs off the bench.

Cherries sub Josh King was thrown on late in the game and almost provided the winner on two separate occasions. Wilson but was denied by some last-ditch defending again from the game James Collins in the West Ham defence on the first hand, before in the dying seconds on the breakaway, King was able to run at the host defence and with support arriving, played a heavy ball forward.

West Ham looked shaky in the final moments as Bournemouth pressed, but the Hammers held on for the final whistle, as both sides keep up their impressive records of late by taking a point apiece in East London.