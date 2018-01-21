Hat-trick hero Agüero states that Newcastle victory is the bounce back Manchester City needed

Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero stated that the 3-1 victory over Newcastle United was exactly the result that The Citizens needed, following on from last Sunday's 4-3 defeat to Liverpool.

It is exactly what we needed

That Sunday saw City suffer their first hiccup of the Premier League campaign as they were thwarted by Jürgen Klopp's men, but couldn't have asked for a better side to bounce back again with Newcastle United wallowing down in the lower regions of the table.

Confidence would have been high for the Argentine considering his record against The Magpies with 11 goals against them going into this clash, that increased to 14 as he managed to pull off a 'perfect hat-trick'.

The striker did well to just get a faint touch on the ball in from Kevin De Bruyne to give them a slender first-half advantage before adding the second from the penalty spot, Jacob Murphy halved the deficit but Agüero rounded off the excellent win and he stated post-match that it was the result they needed following last week's loss.

"We're really happy with the victory," Agüero told mancity.com. "We needed it after last week."

"In the Premier League all games are difficult but obviously against Newcastle I have a really good record," the Argentine stated. "That sometimes happens against teams and I am really happy for the goals, but especially for the three points."

"They were really important for us and that is really going to help us a lot in the race for the Premier League," the 29-year-old admitted. "It [City's title challenge] is going to depend on us."

"We have a good team, we are in good shape," Agüero added. "I think if we keep going the same way, the Premier League will be easier for us to win in the end."

Don't need another striker when we have him

The hat-trick has seen Agüero increase his lead as the club's top scorer with 22 goals in the current campaign, but overall it has been a so-so season for the Argentine which has seen him spend a significant amount of time out of the starting XI.

Gabriel Jesus' injury has seen him take up a regular role once again but that could have been called into the question with City's apparent approach for Alexis Sánchez, however the Chilean is edging ever closer to a move to Manchester United but following Agüero's stellar performance coach Pep Guardiola stated that they don't need another striker.

"We are not going to buy a striker because we have him (Agüero) and in two to three weeks Gabriel (Jesus) is back," he said on City's possible forward recruitment. "Sergio has his special talent because he didn't touch the ball before his first goal."

"There are no words to describe how good he is in a special position," the Catalan stated on the club's all-time top scorer. "And I am so happy for him."

"The club always tries to improve the team and tries to help the guys to be closer to reach our targets," Guardiola concluded. "(But) if one person decides not to come we are not going to be sad - this chapter is over, it is finished and we are going to think about the future."