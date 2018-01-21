Javi Gracia swiftly appointed as new Watford coach following Silva exit

Watford have swiftly appointed a new coach following the departure of Marco Silva, with Javi Gracia signing an 18-month contract at Vicarage Road.

One in, one out

Watford have gained a reputation over the last few seasons as a club that are swift to hire and fire managers without anyone really creating their own legacy, it did seem that the arrival of Silva could possibly turn the tide especially after their good start to the season.

However that came to an end on Sunday when Silva was dismissed following the club's recent run of poor form, The Hornets have only managed one win in their last 11 matches which culminated in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Leicester City which proved to be the straw that broke the camel's back.

The fiasco involving the previously vacant Everton job also proved to be a key factor in the exit of the Portuguese national, but The Hornets have been swift in announcing his replacement with the travelled Gracia taking over the reigns.

The 47-year-old's managerial career began way back in 2007 and has seen him manage in countries such as Greece, Spain and Russia, the latter was Gracia's latest managerial escapade with Rubin Kazan where he guided them to a ninth-placed finish in the Russian Premier League last season.

Got enough quality to get through it

Gracia's first game in charge will come this Saturday as they take on fellow Premier League side Southampton in the fourth round of The FA Cup, and they will look to it as the prim opportunity to pick themselves up following the defeat at the King Power Stadium.

It proved to be a breeze for Claude Puel's side with Jamie Vardy's penalty five minutes before the break before Riyad Mahrez added another in second-half extra-time, and midfielder Ben Watson stated that the spot-kick did prove to be the "turning point" in the clash.

"The first-half was an even game but the penalty was the turning point," he admitted post-match. "After making a couple of subs we looked more of a threat."

"We're in a tough spell right now," Watson concluded. "But we've got plenty of quality in the squad to get through it."