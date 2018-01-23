Burnley boss Sean Dyche signs new long-term deal at Turf Moor

Sean Dyche has been rewarded with a new four-and-a-half year deal to keep him at Burnley Football Club until 2022.

The Clarets currently sit eighth in the Premier League and look set to finish in their highest league position in the modern era.

'It’s the right place to be'

Dyche has been at the club since 2012 and has overseen two promotions to the top flight of English football, in 2014 and 2016.

And the former Watford manager believes he is at the right club to further his career.

“I am still learning and still improving, I believe, so for my personal reasons, I think it’s the right place to be.”

“I think we are still moving forwards as a club and that’s important and also I’m aware of some of the challenges", Dyche added.

“It’s an honest club, it’s healthy and everyone is on the same page and I have really enjoyed that", Dyche continued.

Burnley stuck with Dyche as the club was relegated back to the Championship in the 2014 season, only for the club to bounce straight back up as Champions.

Dyche 'has earned it'

Club Chairman Mike Garlick was very happy with the news of the extension, saying: “Hopefully it’s the signing of the [January transfer] window, or certainly the extension of the window.”

“One thing we have always wanted is a stable club, and Sean signing the contract today means we can build and plan for the future. By the way, he has earned it", Mr. Garlick added.

After finishing 16th last season, many tipped the Clarets to struggle in the new season, but after nine wins, seven draws and eight defeats in their 24 games, Burnley sit comfortably in the top half of the table.

The Clarets once found themselves in the Champions League places and this early season form saw Dyche courted by Everton for their vacant managerial role, however Dyche consistently claimed he had had no contact with the Merseyside club, who later appointed Sam Allardyce.