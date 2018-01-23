Burnley complete signing of Aaron Lennon for undisclosed fee

Aaron Lennon has become Burnley’s latest addition in the January Transfer Window, joining from Everton. He is the club's first permanent signing of this window.

Lennon joins Sean Dyche’s team for an undisclosed and nominal fee, after he was allowed to leave the Toffees following the signing of Theo Walcott for £20million last week.

“I can’t wait to get started”

The winger can’t wait to get the ball rolling at Turf Moor, stating: “I wanted to come here, I think I’ve still got a lot to offer.”

“I have missed a bit of football in the last year or so, and I just want to get back and play as much as possible.”

“I can’t wait to get started,” Lennon added.

Lennon praised The Clarets performances this season, saying: “The team has done brilliant, they deserve to be where they are.”

“Hopefully, we can kick on and maintain a place in the top half, which would be brilliant for the football club,” Lennon continued.

Premier League experience

The 30-year-old made his Premier League debut as a 16-year-old at his hometown club of Leeds United, before moving to Tottenham Hotspur where he spent 10 years and won the League Cup in 2008.

Lennon has also earned 21 England Senior Team caps and featured for his country at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

He joined Everton after making over 350 appearances for Spurs in 2015 and made 77 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, becoming a fan favourite for his hard work and desire.

However, he struggled with mental health problems towards the midway point of last season and missed the end of the campaign for the Toffees.

The winger revealed he spoke to someone who knows the Clarets well before joining the Turf Moor team, with former Claret Michael Keane endorsing the club to Lennon.

“I spoke to a few times, and he had nothing but good words to say about the club and he wished me well.”

He is yet to score this season, and joins the Clarets in eighth place in the Premier League, and will wear the number 25.