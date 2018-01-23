Bristol City (3) 2-3 (5) Manchester City: Citizens edge plucky Robins to reach Carabao Cup Final

Manchester City's dream of a quadruple came a step closer to reality, as goals from Leroy Sané, Sergio Agüero and Kevin De Bruyne secured City's place in next month's Carabao Cup Final with a 3-2 victory over Bristol City.

It was The Citizens who dominated for much of the first period with chances for Agüero but the hosts held firm, before a late goal in the half from Sané edged the Premier League leaders ahead.

Their place at Wembley Stadium was secured only four minutes after the restart with Agüero's effort, despite the hosts giving themselves a glimmer of hope towards the end with Marlon Pack's ​header. An stoppage-time strike from Aden Flint made for a nervy finish, but De Bruyne's effort ensured it was The Citizens that await either Chelsea or Arsenal in the final on February 25.

Testing throughout the period

It was all set to be a historic night down at Ashton Gate with Pep Guardiola's side just slightly ahead following their win in the first-leg. Guardiola didn't fail on his promise as he named a very strong starting XI, as City's fluid football was in full swing.

Their first real chance saw them come within inches of going ahead as De Bruyne led the counter-attack, before switching the ball out to David Silva who helped it out to Agüero on the left. The Argentine's cross-shot just clipped Luke Steele's crossbar.

The Citizens went close again on the quarter-hour mark as Sané did well to find the overlapping run of Silva whose effort was tipped away by Steele. Agüero was quick to react to go in on the follow-up but Steele was there again with a strong hand to take it away from the striker.

​Despite being under the kosh for much of the opening half Lee Johnson's men stood firm and sent a message to their superior hosts they could still be a danger. Hörður Magnússon's throw-in was flicked on by Flint but Claudio Bravo showed safe hands to collect right under his crossbar.

Plan 'B' for Robins

The Bristolians were close to heading into the break on a level playing field, but after hesitation in the home defence, the away side drew first blood.

As Magnússon looked to shield the ball out for the goal-kick, his pocket was picked by Bernardo Silva on the by-line, as the Portuguese poked it through to Sané to finish it off.

Johnson and the fans will have been buoyed by only being one behind as the second period got underway, but all plans during the break where thrown out of the window as City added a second four minutes after the restart.

Guardiola's men broke again at pace as Sané released De Bruyne who did well to go inside the defender before picking out Agüero once more. The Argentine did well to make a yard of space before rifling it into the bottom corner beyond the reach of Steele.

It could have been three just after the hour mark as a Silva's punt down-field fell into the feet of Sané on the edge of the area. The German did well to drop the shoulder and get a clear sight on goal but was denied by a last-ditch block.

Late drama at the 'Gate

Bristol City's Carabao Cup dream was fading, but the hosts rewarded their fans with a possible way back into the clash.

Forward Bobby Reid did well to win possession from John Stones and pick out Jamie Paterson on the left. His floated cross was powered back across goal and Trevor Pack was on hand to head home.

​​Hopes were alive but dwindling as the clash entered extra-time, but were given a shot in the arm in the dying minutes.

Johnson's side threw everything at City, and as the ball was played into the back post from a cross, Reid was waiting to knock it back across goal where defender Flint who, unguarded back post, struck home.

Their faint hopes were disappeared within two minutes as City secured the win courtesy of a devastating counter-attack, which saw De Bruyne turn home to book their place at Wembley.