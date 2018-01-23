Newcastle United make first move in transfer window with loan signing of Chelsea's Kenedy

Newcastle United fans will breathe a long sigh of relief as The Magpies completed their first much-needed signing of the January transfer window, as they completed the loan signing of Chelsea's Kenedy until the end of the season.

Making the first waves in the transfer pool

It certainly has been no secret that Rafael Benítez's side has been in desperate need of new recruits since the summer window slammed shut, with his side's lack of top-flight quality players seeing them wallow in the basement of the table just a point above Southampton in 18th position.

The main area that has been highlighted for improvement has been up top having only scored 22 goals one of the lowest totals in the league, it is reported that they are in the market for a £20million striker but it is the Kenedy deal that is the first over the line.

The young Brazilian has struggled to break into the Chelsea side following the arrival of Antonio Conte making one league appearance in two seasons, he started the season at Watford on loan before being recalled to Stamford Bridge this January after making a single appearance.

Kenedy's transfer has been a long time coming with the two sides having discussed a possible loan move in the summer, the 21-year-old was spotted at Newcastle Central Station on Monday night before completing his medical on Tuesday.

Gave it a good go

United's problems off the field have certainly leaked onto it in the recent weeks and months, points are needed just as much as new faces but knew that the chances were low going into Saturday's clash with league leaders Manchester City.

The Magpies will be once again seeing Sergio Agüero in their nightmares as he notched up a hat-trick in the 3-1 victory at The Etihad Stadium, despite the scoreline Newcastle frustrated the hosts for long periods which included Jacob Murphy halving the deficit and full-back Paul Dummett stated the visitors gave the clash a "good go" throughout the 90 minutes.

“Before the game," he told nufc.co.uk. "We knew it was going to be a difficult task for us."

"Not many teams have come here and given them a good game," the full-back admitted. "So we knew it was going to be tough from the start."

"We’ve given it a good go, from the start ‘til 90 minutes," Dummett concluded. "We were right in the game until near the end."