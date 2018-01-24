Stoke City return to football's top 30 rich list

Stoke City are back in the top 30 of football's rich list thanks to a great 2016/2017 with an annual revenue of around £140 million.

Manchester United (£676.3 million) topped Deloitte's annual report with Spanish giants duo Real Madrid (£674.6 million) and Barcelona (£648.3 million) following close by, more than four times the amount than the Potters - who sneaked in at 29.

These figures highlight the importance of Premier League status and the club is hoping new manager Paul Lambert can secure it for another couple of years.

Money, money, money

Dan Jones, of Deloitte, said that “this year’s money league sees a record 10 English clubs in the top 20." He continued: "The number in the top 30 increases to 14, although this does not get close to the existing record of 17, set in 2014/15 (when Stoke were 30)."

He attributed the predominance of English clubs to “the start of the Premier League’s record three-year broadcast arrangements but also the significant growth in revenue of its biggest clubs."

He believes that AFC Bournemouth, who debut at 28 in the list,"highlight the impact the increase in broadcast revenue distributions has upon clubs."

The Cherries had a revenue of £136.8 million last season, "having been the 82 highest revenue generating club in the UK in 1996/97 with revenue of just £1.1 million," explained Jones.

It's a rich man's world

Stoke and sister company Stoke City Property was reported to have lost just over £10 million in the last financial year, which was reported by the clubs main sponsor, Bet365.

The transfer window for the club was cut at a loss with the sale of players dropping from £14 million to just £3 million, and the wage bill didn't help with a £17 million rise from £77 million to £94 million.

The report added that figures “reflect the further significant investment made in the squad” with signings including Joe Allen, Ramadan Sobhi, Lee Grant and Saido Berahino brought in to enhance the squad.

The Potters also regenerated a small part of the Bet365 Stadium - in the south-east corner - to bump up the capacity to more than 30,000 and improving the experience for disabled fans.

Lambert reportedly does have cash at his dispense to spend on transfers this month in an attempt to secure the club's Premier League status.

Right-back Moritz Bauer has already arrived from Rubin Kazan for about £5 million and Kostas Stafylidis has joined on loan from FC Augsburg.

Potteries born Jack Harrison could join from New York City for more than £4 million, with potentially even more yet to come.